Unendorsed candidate response

Vote for knowledgeable, proactive council member
The editorial board said I bring “impressive knowledge” and basically that my opponent is not a proactive person.
My opponent is a self-admitted “reactive” person. I am not. I pride myself on getting ahead of issues and being proactive. I have had to be reactive before, for example the time I accidentally dyed the Triangle Park fountain red instead of pink. I wasn’t happy about my mistake but I owned it, got it fixed and turned it into a positive.
As far as accessibility to constituents, I can’t be matched. My personal cell phone will be available to everyone just like it was for the 10 years I led the Downtown Lexington Corporation and I will be on the job 24/7.
As far as knowledge of issues and relationships with city staff and divisions and existing council, I already have that, too.
I have an undeniable track record of getting stuff done and that will absolutely continue when you make me the next 3rd District councilperson. Examples: 5/3 Bank Pavilion, Thursday Night Live, creating our first management district and ordinance improvements dealing with sidewalk cafés, signage and Sunday alcohol sales.
I understand issues. When I need info I read compulsively and ask questions. I listen intently and make decisions on fact, not emotion. I am not afraid to ask questions and hold people accountable.
I love our city, especially the 3rd District. Oh and by the way, I love trees, too. Vote Shepard on Nov. 6. www.renee4lex.com.
Renee Jackson Shepard
Candidate, Council District 3
Comments