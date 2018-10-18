Letter writers proposed reasons, ways to save downtown bridge

Save downtown bridge
When something as important as the removal of a significant traffic artery is planning on being demolished by the end of this month and very few citizens have been made aware of this, then that is a problem. The Jefferson Street Bridge must stay or traffic will be even more congested than it is — every day at rush hour and for every major event held downtown. Being a regular user of the bridge, I urge a re-analysis of this decision. The thought of unnecessarily spending more time pinned in traffic is stomach-churning.
Cynthia Ryan Kelly
Lexington
Bridge too far
If anyone in power has half a brain, they will close the Jefferson Street bridge for a week before tearing it down to see what the traffic does.
Elmer Olson
Whitley City
Bring in architects
Demolition of the Jefferson Street bridge is a mistake. Get those know-it-all Lexington architects to co-mingle it into the planned Town Branch Park. It could be a sight to see.
Duke Martin
Lexington
Play to win
I can’t help but wonder why the coaches of the University of Kentucky football team didn’t go for a win instead of a tie near the end of the game with Texas A &M. A two-point conversion would have won the gave, whereas a one-point kick only gave Kentucky a chance to outplay the team in overtime — which did not happen. I think a gamble should have been taken.
C. W. Stephens
Nicholasville
School board karma
I find some karmic justice in that the Fayette County Public Schools board members voted to ask the state’s School Boards Association to represent them before the state’s Public Service Commission to seek a special rate for electricity, which the schools previously had. Kentucky Utilities indicated that the rest of its customers paid the difference when the “school-only rate” was in effect.
My worry now is that the school board will raise taxes yet again (not counting the two they just stuck us with) to cover an operating cost that they should have the foresight to budget for.
Ricky Brannam
Lexington
Trump biz model
If President Donald Trump ran his presidency the way he ran his businesses, this would be about the time he filed for bankruptcy. Just saying.
Steve Skoien
Georgetown
