Letters to the Editor

Border wall unworkable
Roughly 30 years ago, my wife and I enjoyed a meal on the patio of a restaurant in Nogales, Mexico, about 50 yards south of the border. We had a delicious meal and were entertained the whole time watching people casually go back and forth across the approximately 12-foot-tall wall separating Nogales, Mexico from Nogales, Ariz.
Fast forward to 2018 and now we're talking about spending billions of dollars on a wall to defeat illegal immigration. Does anybody really think that people who can figure out how to easily cross a 12-foot wall will be completely stumped by a 30-foot wall?
The only way it could work is if it was guarded along its entire length. If you did that you wouldn't need the wall; the guards would suffice.
The emperor's new suit is completely see-through. Please, someone tell him his junk is showing.
Joe Russell
Lexington
Compliment or jab?
If our president becomes known as “The Great Prevaricator” will he take it as an insult? Probably not.
Douglas Andersen
Lexington
Stay home, McGrath
Amy McGrath should consider staying at home with her very young children who need their mother, instead of running for office again after losing to Rep. Andy Barr.
McGrath is young and has many years left to serve this country. One doesn’t need to hold public office to do something important. This will also give her the opportunity to learn more about her fellow Kentuckians and their support for pro-God, pro-family and pro-life values. Incorporating these values into her campaign will make McGrath an even better candidate when she re-enters politics.
Barbara Burkard
Lexington
‘First Man’ a must-see
I cannot believe the movie “First Man,” the story of Neil Armstrong’s flight to and walk on the moon, failed to be included in the Herald-Leader’s recent article on movies to see during the holiday season. This movie shows not only the flight to the moon and Armstrong’s walk, but also the years of preparation before it could become a reality and the associated effects of the whole experience on his wife and family. I rarely go to a movie but this is one that, in my opinion, should not be missed.
Erwin Jones
Lexington
Stop the shootings
I wonder if Gov. Matt Bevin would agree that school shootings are a "particularly gruesome" way to die. Why do Republicans focus on killings that happen before birth? Let's get the easy victory first. Make it harder for people already born to be killed.
Bob Crovo
Lexington
Thanks to supporters
I am writing to say thanks to every person who supported me for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, District 11. You are appreciated, everyone, so very much. While my precinct has been in the 11th for only eight years and while I am active where I live, there are places and groups I didn't know. Yet over this last year, I attended forums, meetings, picnics, gatherings, and knocked on doors and you welcomed me. I thank you for that.
My public career dates back to 1988, which is a long time. Over 30 years, I have engaged with people from every walk of life. Yes, I make mistakes, for which I apologize. Forgive me, I have had some setbacks. Walk with me to make me better.
Many have reached out to me about the vote. If you are saddened or shocked, know that I stand on the sideline with some pretty amazing folks. After hours, days and weeks of campaigning, we all are in this to invest in this place we love, and our people. What can shake us today can strengthen us for tomorrow. I will continue to invest and be the tireless public servant I am.
Sandy Shafer
Lexington
