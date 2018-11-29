Letters: Military stunt at border; Peaceniks foiled McGrath; Support Medicare for all

A deadly stunt
A veterans’ group recently described sending more than 5,000 troops to the border as a “stunt.” Make no mistake about it, this is no stunt. President Donald Trump needs blood to be shed in order to guarantee money for his wall. Children, American soldiers; it doesn’t matter. If you believe a group of unarmed people (sorry, rocks don’t qualify as armament), miles from our border poses a threat to our national security, then you can sit patiently and wait for the inevitable: a dead child, a dead soldier or a dead border agent. Then Trump will shout “I told you so” as he heads to Congress to get his wall money. By then, it will be blood money.
Ross DeAeth
Lexington
We swayed the election
As a representative of Rikka Wallin’s campaign for Congress, we have exactly one thing to say to all the people who think that leftists, liberals, independents and peaceniks cost Amy McGrath her election to the 6th District congressional seat.
You’re right.
We did it. We shot her fighter plane down, and we’ll do it again. If you try it again with another candidate that bad, then we will shoot them down too. We will shoot down unlimited terrible candidates. We can do this all day.
Geoff Sebesta
Lexington
Make signs easier to recycle
I wonder if people know election signs can’t be recycled without damaging recycling equipment. There is a simple solution. In the next election, don’t allow signs that can’t be easily processed. There is an ordinance on everything else.
Duke Martin
Lexington
What’s happening?
It seems like Frederick Douglass High School just can’t keep guns out of the school. A food service worker at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A. The Lexington School has a big traffic problem on Georgian Way that is just a tragedy in waiting.
Are we in good hands?
Tom Dixon
Lexington
Trump’s big, fat fibs
President Donald Trump recently weighed in on “Medicare for all,” claiming that change would eviscerate the program. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In the new version, Americans of all ages would have health insurance, not just those above age 65. Private physicians would continue to provide the care, but financing the coverage would revert to progressive taxation.
Trump has claimed he wished to continue to cover preexisting conditions, but in fact he is supporting efforts to end the Affordable Care Act.
He incorrectly called improving Medicare “a government takeover.” I am sure he knows that the current Medicare plan is government run and financed.
Trump promised to bring premiums down, but all he has done is allow private health insurance companies to offer skimpy plans with inadequate coverage and high deductibles. He also claimed that there would be rationing of health care. His claims are big, fat fibs.
He did correctly note that expensive private health insurance plans would no longer be needed. New and improved Medicare for all is the way to go.
Dr. Ewell G. Scott
Morehead
A kindly act
On a recent weekend when my beloved cat was so ill, I called Dr. Alice Mills at Lexington Hospital for Cats and asked her to come in and euthanize my pet. She had an aggressive type of cancer and had gotten worse by the day. Mills and one of her assistants did not hesitate to come in on a Sunday to relieve my cat’s suffering. Although it was one of the saddest days of my life, I knew it was the best for her.
I will never forget their generous act of kindness.
Diane Fallis
Lexington
