Letters: Too little baseball coverage; Complaints about bias of paper, local opinion

Baseball coverage sparse
The Herald-Leader covers very little about baseball. It has taken out nearly all the major league box scores in the printed paper, and seem to just put little things scattered throughout the sports page about baseball.
The paper says that space and time prevent the box scores, but yet it puts the pro football box scores in the sports page, plus other coverage about it.
The paper covers University of Kentucky basketball all through the summer when the sport is not even being played and when baseball is going strong. The Herald-Leader might as well rename the sports section the UK section.
What’s up with the poor coverage of baseball, at all levels? In the past the paper had a great sports section with great coverage of whatever sport was going on at that particular time of year. Not now. Come on, there are other things besides UK basketball.
Mike Lowe
Mount Sterling
Creationism not science
I appreciated the publication of an opinion critical of field trips to the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter as being unrelated to preparation for college sciences.
A major purpose of the scientific method, the essence of science, is to weed out the untrue and unreal. The result, once verified by multiple scientists of all cultures and religions, can be recognized as a universal truth or reality. Even then, that truth or reality can be augmented or debunked by future discoveries.
Creationism can’t make the cut. It’s a myth debunked by nearly every field of science and if your religious beliefs are totally dependent on the immutability of this and other physical “truths” in the Bible or other religious texts, then your belief system is too fragile to survive.
And yet Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism and many other religions survive because they offer, in stories and other analogies, life lessons and goals that give many people a meaning and purpose to their lives.
Taxpayers come in all colors and religions (or no religion) and shouldn’t have to fund exposure of youth to the preposterous postulations of any religious cult’s false concept of “science.”
Michael Walton
Louisville
Paper promotes rancor
I take exception to a recent opinion piece by retired professor Ron Formisano, “Read free or democracy dies.” It seems that he blames President Donald Trump, in part, for newspapers declining “precipitously.”
Instead of stating a case, the writer accuses and calls names. Perhaps it is possible that publishing this type of writing may be part of the cause. That is, newspapers don’t report; instead they promote rancor with their one-sided bias.
Maybe the Herald-Leader should recognize that it is insulting a significant number of readers by its obvious bias. Maybe if the newspaper promoted a more balanced presentation, it might gain a wider audience.
In contrast, professor John Garen’s opinion piece that explained that “market-based health insurance reduces rancor,” was a refreshing change. Instead of name-calling, the author attempted to describe a root cause of the rancor (forcing folks to conform without agreement).
Unfortunately, your newspaper is a prime example of left-leaning bias. Usually, as with Formisano’s opinion, there is little to no insight into why the author thinks such ideas have merit. It would be interesting if you required the authors of the commentaries to provide more reason and less name-calling. Such requirements may increase readership.
Gary Gapp
Richmond
Paper clarion for left
I am always amazed at the biased reporting the Herald-Leader continues to publish. I wonder how the paper justifies minimizing the importance of the political preference of the majority of Kentuckians by shoving left-wing, democratic views down the throats of its subscribers.
When did a visit from a former vice president become more significant and front-page worthy over a visit from the current president of the United States?
The coverage of President Donald Trump’s rally was a disgrace for the thousands of Kentuckians that showed up for the event. The Courier-Journal did a much better job of presenting “just the facts” whereas the Herald-Leader criticized the event.
We, Trump Republicans, are a passionate group that stands up for what we believe in— America and making it great again. The paper’s biased articles will not sway us in the least and only make us want to fight harder. So, keep up the good work of energizing us.
Cindy Cook
Pleasureville
Comments