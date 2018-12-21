Letters: Make road safer to view new sculpture; Criticisms of columns on spanking, religion and abortion law

Make Old Frankfort safe
I loved reading about the Secretariat sculpture that will be put at the roundabout on Old Frankfort Pike and Alexandria Drive. What a tribute to such a great horse and to Bluegrass horse farm country.
I hope the state and city take note and finally make Old Frankfort Pike a safe road by lowering the speed limit from 55 mph. There are numerous accidents and speeding tyrants who race over hills and curves and pass on double yellows.
Two weeks ago, four horses got loose on the road in the middle of the night after a car went through a fence. Just the other day, a car avoided an accident and went through a fence and a natural gas line. Cars have run through my fence many times during the 32 years I have lived on this road.
This road is very special. There are horse trailers and farm implements being pulled by tractors using it. There are many bicyclists enjoying the scenic countryside. Tourists often are going slow and pulling over to take pictures.
We deserve to go slow and enjoy the view — safely.
Jessica Bollinger
Lexington
Water issues in Fayette, too
The Herald-Leader’s series of stories on the unreliability and poor quality of public water systems in Eastern Kentucky was informative and is a call for action. There are large areas of rural Fayette County that have no access at all to public water systems. Why doesn’t the Herald Leader write about that?
Charles Wade
Lexington
One phrase, many versions
Interesting column by Herald-Leader columnist Paul Prather on Dec. 20 (“As the angel said, peace on earth and good will toward every last one of you”).
How did “peace on earth to men of good will” (Vulgate translation of the Bible) or “peace to those on whom his favor rests” (New International Version translation), or “peace on earth to those with whom he is pleased” (Good News Translation), somehow become “peace on earth, good will to men” (King James Version)?
There is quite a bit of variation in interpretation between those translations.
Henry R. Kramer
London
Let women, doctors decide
As an obstetrician/gynecologist, I’m compelled to respond to the Nov. 29 opinion piece by Joyce Ostrander, policy analyst for The Family Foundation, on Kentucky’s latest attempt at an abortion ban.
A judge will soon have his say on the matter, but I can say from a medical standpoint there is no reason to ban this procedure. There are political reasons, but not medical reasons. Politicians and anti-abortion activists are trying to micromanage medical procedures to score political points by using inflammatory and provocative language.
I am an ob/gyn because I value the lives, health and dreams of my patients. When an accepted medical practice for abortion care is pushed out of reach, patients and their families suffer.
The spate of bills passed recently in Kentucky, the pre-filed abortion ban and the other bills likely to come in the new legislative session, are designed with the sole purpose of making abortion care inaccessible.
Decisions about pregnancy and whether and when to become a parent are some of the most important decisions we can make, and are best left up to Kentuckians, their families, and, when needed, counsel from their medical provider. The bans need to stop — leave medicine to medical professionals.
Dr. Angela Singla
Louisville
Guffey column ‘hogwash’
I love the op-ed page, a place where the writer is free to expound on anything, regardless of whether it makes a lick of sense. Roger Guffey’s piece in the Dec. 20 Herald-Leader (Data is clear: States with lowest-performing schools do the most paddling) is a classic.
He begins by explaining that correlation is not causation, proceeds to weave a disjointed path and arrives at: “From these data, we can deduce that high rates of corporal punishment are associated with poverty and poorly educated people in conservative states that believe in authoritative governing structures.”
Yes, friends, we uneducated conservatives are poor and wretched because we were paddled. What a giant tub of hogwash. Some of us conservatives actually have at least as much education as Guffey, have done reasonably well in our careers and were actually switched and paddled, although probably not as much as we had coming.
I suggest that low-performing schools are much more correlated with absentee dads, our drug culture and the general disdain for education and authority by a significant portion of our citizens than a few licks to the fanny. But again, it’s the op-ed page, and anything goes.
Dave Rosenbaum
Lexington
‘Team’ missing in UK bball
Did University of Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari insert an “I” in the word team? As bad as the “one and done” is, can we at least get the basketball team to dress alike?
Watching the Utah game, I saw one player with two different color shoes on. All the other players are wearing a variety of shoes in different colors as well. I wonder if Calipari is taking a page from UK football Coach Mark Stoops’ book. If you want to play as a team, dress as a team.
By letting these kids do what they want, Calipari just continues to show that he doesn’t care about UK and that these kids are just here for several months to use UK as a stepping stone to the pros.
Around here on the holidays, the basketball and football teams would make many visits to hospitals and schools. That’s because teammates had the time to take an interest in the area and people who supported them for four years.
In the past, I could name every player on the basketball team. Now, I might know one or two names by March. Then poof ... they are gone.
Greg M Taylor
Lexington
