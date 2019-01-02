Letters: Counting on new Congress; Louisville mayor applauds Gray; If you can’t get clean water, relocate

Counting on new Congress
The executive branch seems to be operating unilaterally without oversight by the other two branches. The Founding Fathers designed our government with checks and balances to stop one branch from becoming too powerful. Congress needs to step up and rein in President Donald Trump and his erratic behavior.
Trump governs by whim without guidance from informed sources. The treatment of our allies, his alignment with dictators and his lack of knowledge of international diplomacy have destabilized the world. Criticism is met with insults and scorn, which are beneath the stature of the office.
The greatest national threat does not come from our southern border but from within. The border wall is a red herring diverting attention from the ineptitude of his leadership. We can only hope that the new Congress will have the backbone to stand up to the president for the good of the people. The United States has lost respect on the world stage and is in peril of losing its position as a world power.
Can our country survive the damage done in the past two years? The answer is dependent upon legislators having the courage and determination to fix Washington.
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
Louisville lauds Mayor Gray
Jim Gray and I both became mayors in 2010. We’d known each other from our previous careers in business, so shortly before our respective inaugurations, I invited him to Louisville for the University of Lousiville-University of Kentucky basketball game.
And while our teams battled it out on the court, we agreed that rivalries are best left to sports. Successful cities needs partnerships.
That’s how Gray and I began a collaboration that has benefited both of our cities and Kentucky. We created the Bluegrass Economic Advancement Movement (BEAM) — a regional initiative that’s helping to increase area exports and attract foreign direct investment.
We also teamed up to earn a $5 million grant from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust to help young men who’ve been involved with the criminal justice system turn their lives around.
As mayor, Gray earned a national reputation as a leader, an innovator and one of America’s great urban designers. I look forward to working with him as he transitions to the private sector, and with his successor, Mayor-elect Linda Gorton.
Louisville and Lexington are both on winning streaks and both owe a debt of gratitude to Gray for his great mind, compassionate heart and tireless will to serve the people of his city and beyond.
Mayor Greg Fischer
Louisville
No clean water? Relocate
I’m sure this letter will anger people but these issues anger me. Remember the Herald-Leader series on the War on Poverty (’60s-era government program that lasted for decades)? Millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on this program.
The Herald-Leader now is writing about the poor water quality in Eastern Kentucky, an area which everyone acknowledges is mired in poverty. A recent article mentions a water district serving 16,700 customers that has reduced revenues because of a shrinking population. Yet government officials say we should take action to help these people, who can’t afford the steep bill increase, get good water quality.
I’ve read that school districts are the main employer in some eastern countries. Not a good sign. If this was an area open to development, wouldn’t it have happened, especially when the War on Poverty funds were pouring in? If the population is shrinking it could be that people are realizing it is time to move on.
Instead of a bailout to a water district serving a shrinking base, let’s offer a helping hand to the populace to relocate to a revenue-stable environment. Let’s offer a possible solution instead of a temporary bandage.
Laurie Williams
Lexington
Bevin flouts vacancy law
Woodford Countians were saddened by the loss of Judge Executive John “Bear” Coyle, who passed away Nov. 25.
Kentucky law requires the governor to appoint someone to fill a vacancy in the office of county judge executive within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.
Gov. Matt Bevin’s deadline passed on Christmas Day, and still there is no word from the governor’s office.
The Woodford Fiscal Court took emergency action after the death, calling on the governor to appoint incoming Judge Executive-elect Rep. James Kay, who is set to take office Jan. 7. Numerous citizens called on the governor to make the appointment. Bevin’s office has not responded.
County governments are like businesses — the end of the year is a busy time. There are important deadlines, payrolls and decisions to be made.
Bevin let Woodford County down, despite the fact that he won the county in 2015. Since then, Bevin has acted like the law doesn’t apply to him, resorting to petty political attacks, unconstitutional actions and a failed special session. He repeatedly fails to follow the law —even simple laws.
Woodford Countians deserve better than a governor who fails and refuses to fulfill his duty under the law.
Gary W. Adkins
Versailles
Stop illegal immigration
The federal government has shut down for a just cause because U.S. taxpayers have been abused by socialists, liberals and globalists promoting open borders, sanctuary cities and higher taxes. American families have been plagued by this misdirection. Congress has miserably failed its responsibility regarding this key problem, and national fake news outlets have propped up its gross irresponsibility with support for human rights’ hoaxes, faux racism and sob stories about family separation.
America strains under the yoke of illegal immigrants who burden the social, electoral, financial, penal and medical status of our country. Illegal immigrants have already destroyed the status quo in California and that model is a harbinger of bad things to come and must be prevented.
Europe is dying with an influx of illegal immigrants as its social fabric is retarded by socialist foolishness. Illegal immigrants annually cost the American taxpayers billions of dollars, and the political clowns in Washington fret over $5 billion. America can't absorb the millions of people who want to come here. As honest taxpayers, don't deprive your children and grandchildren of a stable future by having it wrecked by lawbreakers. More socialist voters won’t save America.
One man stands between you and anarchy.
Robert Adams
Lexington
Middle class, take heed
When Barack Obama was president, conservatives spread the fake news that liberals were waging wars on the three Cs — Christianity, Christmas and coal. This was based on liberals defending the rights of all citizens to be free of discrimination as required by the U.S. Constitution and also requiring that wealthy coal magnates give coal miners and the neighbors of the coal mines a safe, healthy environment to work and live in. Conservative right-wing opinion makers pushed this to cover up the real conservative agenda, the war on the middle class.
In Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin is leading the war. He wants to break the teachers’ union and he wants to have medical review panels so no victim of a doctor’s negligence can ever get justice. Conservatives will agree because they are not teachers and they have not been disabled by an incompetent doctor.
Conservative politicians need to continue giving tax cuts to the rich to fund their negative re-election campaigns. Once the conservative politicians push retired teachers and injured patients out of the bottom of the middle class, they will need more liberal “entitlements” to scapegoat. Your liberal middle-class safety net could be cut next.
Kevin Kline
Lexington
Comments