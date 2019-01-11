Eyes, teeth and Capitol access

Officer Chris Smith, with Facilities Security for the Kentucky State Police, worked at a new security station at the tunnel leading from the Capitol annex to the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Several new security measures have been put into effect at the Capitol. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin on Jan. 4 signed an emergency regulation outlining procedures for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet to implement to “protect the health, safety and welfare of visiting members of the public, as well as staff” in the two buildings and other state facilities and grounds. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com