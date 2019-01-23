Writers respond to what they’ve read in the Herald-Leader

Prophets in their own land

Last month’s story about the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame nominees was good news. Just the week before, I had recommended “The Natural Man” to a student who grew up in a small Kentucky town and worked in the movie theater there, which is the situation of Ed McClanahan’s central character.

Also, it was my privilege to have had Gurney Norman and Jane Gentry as teachers in graduate-school classes at the University of Kentucky. Better teachers and finer persons cannot be found.