Writers weigh in on raising boys, McConnell and shutdown

Help suicidal children

A Jan. 19 Herald-Leader article by Valarie Honeycutt Spears (“We should be very worried: Coroner alarmed by 5 suicides of kids 14 and younger in last year”) identifies a very important problem.

In the last few months, five Central Kentucky children younger than 15 years old have killed themselves. Community agencies are focusing resources on the issue as they can. Schools also have an opportunity for engagement. Teachers are probably our best hope because they are with their students long enough to establish rapport. But as a society we are asking an institution designed for one purpose to expend its resources on another.