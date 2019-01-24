Writers weigh in on raising boys, McConnell and shutdown

A teaching moment
Parents of color have long lived with the heavy burden of having to raise their children to always be aware of how others perceive them, for their own safety. A black boy, like any child, has every right to run down the street with youthful exuberance. Sadly, parents know they must teach their black sons to consider that this innocent action could lead to false arrest or a mistaken police shooting. Stereotypes about black males have repeatedly resulted in innocent young men being accused of sinister behavior when just going about their business.
The recent incident involving Covington Catholic students shows it’s time for white parents to teach their children more self-awareness, too. In the current political climate, when avowed white supremacists march through the streets of Charlottesville with MAGA hats and torches chanting “Jews will not replace us,” it’s not surprising that many people react with fear to a large group of chanting young white men in MAGA hats. Not fair, perhaps, but not surprising. Nick Sandmann is correct: He had every right to stand where he was. So did Tamir Rice. So did Trayvon Martin. This is a valuable teaching opportunity for parents of white children.
Jennifer Link, Lexington
Never mind
Good morning, America, Emily Litella here. So, what’s this I hear about a bunch of mean and racist Catholic boys mobbing a sweet old Indian man who was only minding his own business playing his drum, and they scared him half to death? And then those hooligans stole his land? How is that even possible? What? Oh. That’s very different. Never mind.
And so it goes ... and goes ... and goes. Live by the carefully edited video and die by the full version.
Steve Newberry, Frankfort
Where’s Mitch?
When Mitch McConnell first ran for the Senate in 1984, his opponent was the admittedly comatose “Dee” Huddleston. Mitch’s ad campaign? Bloodhounds scouring the landscape hunting for Dee.
Some 800,000 Americans who work for us are being held hostage to the ego of a cruel manboy whose allegiance is to the Russian mafia.
Where’s Mitch? Where is the great senator from the River Road Country Club, the person who could end this completely unnecessary embarrassment in a day? At least Huddleston didn’t hold the door open for our enemies or allow public servants to be used as pawns. Wherever you are, Mitch, call home. America is looking for you.
Steve Stahlman, Lexington
How to fund wall
President Donald Trump had two years with a “say-yes” Congress which gave him everything he asked for. Why did he not ask for his wall?
The reason is that getting a huge tax cut for his rich buddies was more important to him.
I have always heard the saying, “Any good deed deserves another.”
He gave his pals a huge tax break; now it’s time for them to return the favor and give him a wall.
Margie Lewis, Eubank
McConnell missing
With President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell now blaming the Democrats for their government shutdown, I think a timeline reminder is in order.
On Dec. 11, with both houses of Congress under Republican control, the president stated he would be proud to take credit for a government shutdown. On Dec. 22, with the House, the Senate and presidency all still under Republican control, the shutdown took place.
The Democrats didn’t take charge of the House until noon on Jan. 3, so how exactly is this their fault? McConnell could end this quickly if he would only allow a Senate vote on what was already agreed to, but #WheresMitch?
Howard Stovall, Lexington
