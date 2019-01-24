Dear Mitch. Writers sound off about our senior senator.

A teaching moment

Parents of color have long lived with the heavy burden of having to raise their children to always be aware of how others perceive them, for their own safety. A black boy, like any child, has every right to run down the street with youthful exuberance. Sadly, parents know they must teach their black sons to consider that this innocent action could lead to false arrest or a mistaken police shooting. Stereotypes about black males have repeatedly resulted in innocent young men being accused of sinister behavior when just going about their business.

The recent incident involving Covington Catholic students shows it’s time for white parents to teach their children more self-awareness, too. In the current political climate, when avowed white supremacists march through the streets of Charlottesville with MAGA hats and torches chanting “Jews will not replace us,” it’s not surprising that many people react with fear to a large group of chanting young white men in MAGA hats. Not fair, perhaps, but not surprising. Nick Sandmann is correct: He had every right to stand where he was. So did Tamir Rice. So did Trayvon Martin. This is a valuable teaching opportunity for parents of white children.