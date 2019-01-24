Progressive just another word for communist, and other interesting thoughts

Where’s Mitch?

When Mitch McConnell first ran for the Senate in 1984, his opponent was the admittedly comatose “Dee” Huddleston. Mitch’s ad campaign? Bloodhounds scouring the landscape hunting for Dee.

Some 800,000 Americans who work for us are being held hostage to the ego of a cruel manboy whose allegiance is to the Russian mafia.