Malpractice, marches, McConnell, mobility for all

Malpractice review panels work
I don’t know what Melissa Clarkson, an assistant University of Kentucky professor of biomedical informatics, does, but for the sake of her job security, I hope it doesn’t require the use of factual data. Her Jan. 4 op-ed (“Arguments for medical review panel unjustified”) was so filled with fallacious statements it would require another op-ed to correct them.
Most malpractice plaintiff’s attorneys make little or no effort to ascertain the merit of a claim before filing suit. Otherwise there would be no explanation for the fact that the great majority of medical malpractice suits are dismissed before settlement or trial.
Clarkson’s rebuttals to the arguments justifying medical review panels are either completely or largely erroneous. I have practiced medicine in Kentucky and Montana, the latter state having a medical legal panel since 1977. The results there completely justify the panel and contradict Clarkson’s rebuttals. Even the plaintiffs’ attorneys favor the panel, as it renders an educated opinion regarding the merit of a claim, thus providing guidance toward dropping or pursuing it, at no cost to them.
The physicians and patients of Montana benefit from the system, as is the case in most other states with properly functioning medical review panels.
Mike Daugherty, M.D., Lexington
McConnell played for chump
My family is Republican and I have tried to follow that philosophy. But as a Republican, it has become an embarrassment to see the way the national scene has evolved.
1. Our president, Donald Trump, seems to tell non-facts every time he speaks. We expect politicians to sugarcoat everything but the last two years are beyond incredible.
2. Our president refuses to accept intelligence gathered by professionals at personal and financial risk, and he continues to “excuse” or refuse to believe negative information concerning Russian maneuvers.
3. The White House cannot hold press conferences because of untruths coming from the Oval Office. I admire former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, but his daughter may not have any integrity left.
4. When the president ordered children to be separated from parents, it brought World War II Nazi practices to mind. Has our country sunk to these levels of conduct?
5. Now we are in shutdown mode because of a wall invented to remind Trump to blast immigration during the campaign. What is our country’s reputation now? Integrity is hard-won.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, the president has left you hanging out to dry. Man up! Stand up! Represent the people you swore to serve.
G.L.Keith, London
No story on march
Did I miss something? I went through the paper twice and did not see one mention of the third Women’s March in downtown Lexington. Not one word. There were many people who attended in spite of the cold, very wet weather. There were speakers who gave intelligent, thought-provoking speeches. There were women, men, children and even a few dogs in attendance. Why was this not worth mentioning in the newspaper?
The Herald-Leader’s readers deserve to know that there are Kentuckians who care about our state, our nation and about all people. There are more things worth reporting in Kentucky than just basketball.
Catherine Ferguson, Lexington
No story on other march
As I read the Sunday Herald Leader, I noticed significant space dedicated to the third Women’s March and how attendance was down significantly. That made me wonder why I had read nothing about the annual March for Life that took place the day before. I went back and checked; there was not one word in Saturday’s print edition about the March for Life. That march, in its 45th year, had an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 participants that walked in respect for life.
Sunday’s paper also included an article about a beagle that amazingly was saved from a trash heap. That dog was praised for its maternal instinct and indicated a contact for those interested in adopting a puppy. Ironic? Actually no, it’s sad. Sad that the Herald-Leader placed more emphasis on an animal than on those trying to save unborn human lives.
Evan Wisniewski, Georgetown
Add adaptive bikes
The rollout of adaptive bike programs has happened without Lexington. In the 29th year of the American with Disabilities Act, why would Lexington accept a program that isn’t accessible and inclusive for the community?
Not one bike in Lexington’s current program is adaptable or inclusive. What message does this send to our seniors, veterans, youth, University of Kentucky students and people with disabilities (PWDs)?
MoGo, operating in Detroit and Portland, offers upright cargo and recumbent tricycles, an in-line recumbent tandem bike, hand tricycles, two-wheeled tandems, a side-by-side recumbent tandem and a front-loading trailer. The adaptive program operates at a location separate from the standard two-wheeled bike share. Users reserve and pick up bikes at designated locations.
NextBikes in Cardiff, Wales, hopes to subsidize memberships and tailor bikes to disability-specific needs through apps and customer service in addition to the adaptive fleet. Zagster introduced adaptive bikes in Carmel, Ind., and Ohio State University.
We would not accept a city-partnered program that discriminated against race, gender, LGBTQ or religion. We can do better as a city and a community. How many PWDs were involved in this process? Inclusion and accessibility should be at the core of any new program and city development.
MA Isaac, Lexington
