Writers sound off about whining Cats fans and bad celery

Praise for Sandmann

We highly commend Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, a 16-year-old, randomly selected young man who so calmly stood, patiently smiling, while being harassed by a political activist drumming in his face. The earliest video showed this, with no vile looks or reactions present. Sandmann, his parents and teachers should be praised and honored for his exemplary respect and behavior.

But the extremely biased, unfair news media, which never reported the number of attendees at the March for Life, chose to attack and destroy this teenager. Consequently the public, his own school and religious hierarchy, swallowed it hook, line and sinker, condemning him and threatening to possibly expel him from school. A diocesan bishop wrote a disparaging opinion piece criticizing Sandmann’s wearing a Make America Great Again hat.