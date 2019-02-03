Sparse mental help, Gov. should apologize and more from readers

One Beshear enough

I wonder if Kentucky is ready for another Beshear for governor. Steve Beshear, the father of gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Andy Beshear, had eight years as governor and did nothing to fix the teachers’ and government retirement programs. The Herald-Leader covered corruption, embezzlement and bribery during the father’s term as governor.

Gov. Matt Bevin has at least been trying to fix the problem, but fails to get backing. Andy Beshear has been putting up road blocks to work toward a solution to make himself politically attractive and lay the groundwork for his run for governor.