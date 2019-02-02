Failed socialism, mismatched shoes, and other matters

Socialism a failure
I wonder how many liberal/socialist/Marxist American politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former President Barack Obama are going to take their next vacation in Caracas. None.
According to national media, Venezuela has no gasoline, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, food or beer, etc. This is a country that, before socialist leader Hugo Chavez took control, was the area’s darling as a modern state. Now it represents violence, shortages, migration and dictatorship, which all totalitarian governments impose following promises of pie-in-the-sky equality.
One only has to look at the French Revolution with its Reign of Terror and executions to see the direction of socialism and its abject failures. We can look at modern histories in Russia, China and Vietnam to see the total failures of central planning, government control of production and repression of liberty to understand that Karl Marx was an idiot who offered no economic hope for free people. In America, we had our own socialist by the name of Eugene Debs, who ran for president five times unsuccessfully.
Americans love freedom, free enterprise, democracy, choice and self control. These are not goals of American socialist clowns. It’s your freedom and you better defend it.
Robert Adams, Lexington
No AC, either
When I read Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal to allow children to stand out in sub-zero weather to toughen them up, a couple of thoughts occurred. Why not have them stand in the middle of the interstate? Dodging cars would certainly help sharpen their reflexes and other motor skills. This could also be done for year-round toughening as these little wimps certainly don’t need air conditioning during the summer. However, my original thought quickly returned. This proposal of the governor is indeed a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Jay Hopkins, Frankfort
Cats need fashion tips
I couldn’t help but notice the picture of the University of Kentucky basketball trio –Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson – on the first page of the Jan. 22 Herald-Leader sports section in their Kentucky Blue uniforms, alongside three Auburn players dressed in their white uniforms.
It was obvious to me that the Auburn trio looked more professional in all-white down to their white shoes and white socks. On the other hand, of our three men, one was wearing black shoes and blue-white socks; another was wearing white shoes and white socks, and the third was wearing black-and-white shoes and black socks.
They didn’t look at all professional, but looked as though they grabbed the first thing they came upon and jumped into it.
I remember reading a letter in the Herald-Leader wondering why our team didn’t dress the same. I’ve noticed NBA teams are coordinated.
Just wondering.
E.P. Roberts, Lexington
I apologize
I would like to apologize for my hasty letter to the editor published on Jan 31. I wrote the letter many days earlier after the first news stories about the Covington Catholic students in Washington, D.C. I now have a much greater understanding of what happened that day, and though the events seem confusing, I do not think that the Covington Catholic students were to blame for any of the problems in that event.
I continue to learn that the news does not always present the entire story and that my biases need to be constantly examined.
Cindy Frase, Lexington
Help blind pedestrians
Many car drivers think when they see a blind person and his or her dog crossing the street that the dog reads the traffic lights. That’s wrong. The dogs are trained to stop at corners. The owners listen for car motors and will tell the dog to cross regardless if the light is red or green, though the dog will not go unless it is safe.
So please watch for the blind and their dogs crossing the street. They cannot hear an electric car. Also, if a pedestrian is crossing please don’t hesitate to help the blind. Thank you for being aware of this.
Betty Barnard, Mount Sterling
Comments