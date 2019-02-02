Failed socialism, mismatched shoes, and other matters

Healthy ambitions

Recently I have found myself on the other side of the health-care system. Instead of giving help to others, I’ve had to receive help from others. My rehabilitation has been at The Willows at Hamburg, but I’m sure what I have to say goes for many, many rehab facilities in Lexington. The staff, from the top administration down to the certified nursing assistants (CNAs), has all been thoughtful, caring and loving. And so appreciated.

I’ve enjoyed getting to know the CNAs better and have been surprised to find that many of them have learned their skill during their junior and senior high-school years here in various Lexington communities. They take academic classes part-time, then work in a facility and are monitored by knowledgeable staff. I was so pleased to learn that most of them are just at the beginning stages of their careers and have plans to continue on to be physical therapists, occupational therapists, nurses and other productive members of the health-care system.