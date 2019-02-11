Letter writers aren’t happy with Trump’s leadership, ‘destabilizing jerkhood’

Ditch Mitch 2020

I watched Sen. Mitch McConnell lie on the news, blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the government shutdown. I wonder if McConnell has forgotten that he was voted into office to help solve our problems and take care of our needs, not to cower down to a disgraceful president. McConnell and his fellow Republicans have broken every ethics rules of government with the nepotism in the White House.





Folks, just about every Republican member of Congress who is up for election in 2020 is siding with the president, even if the president is wrong, because they do not want to lose their jobs. Kentucky doesn’t need a greedy, weak, lying senator like McConnell to represent us. We need someone who will stand up to our president and tell him we will not be bullied or threatened by his authoritarian leadership.