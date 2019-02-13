Readers praise Prather, Eblen for columns on religious issues

President serves us

U.S. representatives are elected to represent the people, senators the states. The president is elected to lead the nation and represent us internationally. When these entities find common ground, good things are accomplished. Currently, this is not the case.

The president has failed to convince the people that building a wall along our southern border is worthwhile. Polls show only 35 percent of the people support this; while 55 percent oppose it Our members of Congress rightly reflect this divide. Rather than recognize this failure and re-evaluate the issue, the president proudly allowed the government to shut down, a callous act.