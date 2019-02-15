Readers talk energy, hoops and cartoons

Religious evolution





It was with great interest that I read Paul Prather’s column last month concerning the PEW Research Center’s report on our nation’s longtime continuing trend away from organized traditional religion to a more spiritual and open belief system (“A ‘striking finding’ from 2018: number of illegals has decreased over the past decade”, Jan. 3).

It bodes well for our country if our religious belief system continues to evolve toward Europe’s, as Prather put it.