Readers talk energy, hoops and cartoons

Farm bill electrifying
As last year ended, rural Kentuckians got some very good news: Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed the 2018 farm bill.
And members of Kentucky’s delegation played key roles. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Reps. Andy Barr and James Comer provided critical support for issues important to electric co-op members during the farm bill’s winding road to approval.
Fittingly, the measure garnered overwhelming bipartisan support. The farm bill includes important provisions for helping farmers, as well as ensuring nutrition for at-risk families.
For electric cooperatives and their members, the bill helps to ensure affordable financing for expensive investments in power lines and power plants. Electric cooperatives are not-for-profit entities owned and led by the communities we serve. And we serve some of the poorest populations and most remote locations, providing them with reliable, affordable energy.
Electric co-ops are able to continue fulfilling this critical job thanks to support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service. And that support depends on funding from the Farm Bill.
From all Kentucky electric cooperatives and our members, I would like to extend a huge thank you to McConnell, Barr and Comer for their support.
Anthony “Tony” Campbell, president and CEO of East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Winchester
Rules change call
One has to wonder, if it were the Kentucky Wildcats who had tipped the basketball in for a last-second win instead of Louisiana State University, would Coach John Calipari be calling for a rule change?
Bob Sutton, Springfield
Keep ‘Non Sequitur’
Please do not discontinue “Non Sequitur.” It is the best comic strip on the page.
Just because the distributor goofed on one panel is not reason to drop the strip forever. If this goof were justification for discontinuing the entire strip, then logically you should drop every strip provided by this distributor. Do not deprive us of the humor and, often, the profound insight of this strip.
Please reconsider this decision.
Robert Tannenbaum, Lexington
Cartoon should stay
I like “Non Sequitur”. It is usually clever and interesting. The vulgar phrase mentioned in the paper was so small I didn’t even see it. The phrase is no more offensive than President Donald Trump’s common rhetoric. I think you are overreacting. In the past, the Herald-Leader has done polls on which comic strips to run. You should do that now. Also, “The Argyle Sweater” is lame.
David Allen, Lexington
Dump Pett, Doonesbury
I see you will no longer publish the “Non Sequitur” comic strip because of a “profane phrase aimed at President Trump.” In all fairness, shouldn’t you also discontinue publishing the “Doonesbury” and Joel Pett cartoons? Or at the very least, maybe you can place the “Doonesbury” strip on the op-ed page and Pett in the comics section. Just saying!
Billy Sparks, Lawrenceburg
Solar aids economy, environment
In addition to using rain barrels and growing their own produce, some Kentuckians are interested in producing their own electricity.
Current laws make it easy to add solar to one’s roof whether in the city or on a farm and remain attached to the electric grid. Those laws should be strengthened because solar-based electricity brings benefits to our communities and to the utilities. Solar installations provide well-paying jobs that contribute to communities’ tax base; more such jobs would help Lexington’s city budget. Solar helps educate people about how to best configure their energy. They then become smart consumers of electricity. Rooftop solar helps improve air quality because it is emission-free. Finally, rooftop solar produces power where it is consumed. Lexington’s power comes from Burgin, 30 miles away. When this power travels, up to 30 percent of it dissipates via friction. Rooftop solar sends power directly to the user. If there is extra power, it flows to the next home down the line, and no loss occurs. Moreover, the extra power is generated during the time of the highest demand, midday, when it is most expensive.
Utilities should partner with rooftop solar owners to encourage more installations instead of fighting them.
Barbara Szubinska, Kentucky Solar Energy Society Lexington
