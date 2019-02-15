Views, shoes and fake news

Cringe-worthy McConnell
In opinion pieces in the Herald-Leader and on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell has opposed the Democratic Party’s legislation to reform the methods states use for electing members of Congress. He characterizes the bill as an unprecedented power grab by Democrats. He casts himself as a defender of the constitutional rights of state legislatures to prescribe the time, place and manner for holding elections for U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives. He pledges that he will not let such a bill come before the Senate for a vote (as an aside, how democratic is a system based on procedures that allow one person to block a bill from being considered by the full Senate?).
As a retired University of Kentucky law professor, I cringe that one of our graduates would make an argument that ignores a basic tenet of constitutional interpretation — read the whole sentence/clause. The Constitution, Article I, Section 4, states: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations...”
Carolyn S. Bratt, Professor Emerita, UK College of Law
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Weaker nursing home inspections
Proposed state legislation putting new restrictions on state inspections of nursing homes and on wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits would be a terrible idea for nursing home residents and for the staff who care for them.
I worked in long-term care for 10 years, and while I never looked forward to the survey team being in our facility, I certainly understood why it was absolutely necessary. State inspectors are there to ensure procedures are followed, the residents being cared for are protected, and that the care residents receive always meets the standards of good care. There is no reason for management to be in the room while the staff is talking to surveyors; that could be intimidating to staff members who might be afraid to voice their opinions about the care being given or the problems they see, such as staffing shortages or use of inferior products.
With 43 percent of Kentucky nursing homes ranking “below or much below average,” the idea of lowering expectations is outrageous. As the baby boomers age, more and more people will be needing nursing home care. Let’s consider raising the bar, rather than lowering it.
Susan Lundin, Lexington
Why the shoe fetish?
The current University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is full of positive energy. They work hard, play hard and do an amazing job of giving back to the community through various charitable activities. Why does a small but vocal part of the UK fan base persist in focusing on the team’s lack of uniformity when it comes to footwear choices? Seems to me that’s a narrow-minded complaint coming from some very small minds.
Scott Sears, Somerset
SB 150 misfire
Senate Bill 150, which cleared the Kentucky Senate, would do away with the permit requirement for carrying a concealed weapon. As such, it would do away with any background check or training requirements. What a great idea!
It is such a great idea that I think we should do the same for military and law enforcement recruitment. Let anyone who wants to be in the military or law enforcement have a job. No need for vetting or background checks. This should help eliminate the shortages of qualified applicants.
We can eliminate any training requirements, particularly with the use of firearms, and issue the new recruits a firearm and ammunition right away. No more having the military keep firearms and ammunition out of the hands of enlisted personnel unless they are in actual training or a combat zone. Just imagine how much money we will save on training.
These are great ideas for changes to military and law enforcement recruitment and training.
About as great as letting people carry concealed weapons without a background check or any training.
If you haven’t figured it out by now — I am being sarcastic — all the above are terrible ideas.
Karl Stankovic, Magnolia
News, not news
Front-page news last month in the Herald-Leader: Mothers choosing to smoke while pregnant may lead to their children being obese as an adult.
Not Herald-Leader front-page news: Mothers choosing abortion while pregnant leads to death of their children, depriving children of ever being an adult, obese or otherwise.
David Volk, Lexington
Herald-Leader fake news
The Herald-Leader should try a little harder to be fair and balanced, instead of happily following the game plan of the socialist-progressive-liberal Democratic — no, Demagogue — party of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Very few Democrats now retain any of the unique democratic values of the past. No one believes the hard left-learning cretins feel any empathy with the patriots who helped win World War II and made the United States a wonderful place where freedom lives.
The fake-news media, of which the Herald-Leader is now becoming a member, jumps on any word that they feel has been misspoken by President Donald Trump and Gov. Matt Bevin.
Bevin was not advocating abandoning school closures because of winter challenges or illness, but was saying that when there was very little snow and cold, then go to school to learn. With “safe places” in colleges for the millennials to suck their thumbs and hide, we should all be concerned with what type of children many are raising.
I’m 82, and in my era many people walked to school. We know how well these people turned out and how much they loved their country, always ready and able when called to serve.
David W. Masters, Frenchburg
Comments