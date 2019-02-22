Schaeffer column on tribalism draws responses. Also, thoughts on respectful firefighters, McConnell, border wall

Embrace kids, not guns





Congrats to the Herald-Leader for its recent front-page reporting of America’s real national emergency — gun violence (“12 months, 1,200 deaths”, Feb. 17). Who could possibly read that article and see the list of almost 1,200 names of children who have died by gun violence in our country in one year since the Parkland, Fla. school shooting and not be horrified into taking action to end such horror? Yet, our state legislature passes bills which make it easier to access and carry guns. Our national Congress does nothing to stem our country’s shameful gun violence against all citizens, but most especially against our children. In fact, they pass legislation that prevents the Centers for Disease Control from studying and reporting the epidemic of gun violence in America.

People of America, we are the problem because we embrace the Second Amendment instead of our country’s children. Your child or mine could be on next year’s list. We must make our voices heard. Our newspaper has very effectively reported the facts, now what do we do, work for an end to gun violence or turn our backs to our nation’s children?