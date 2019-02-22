Guns, walls, a nice place in Lexington, and assorted other thoughts from our readers

Kentucky American bill defended

Recent comments in an article and editorial on proposed legislation in Kentucky get it completely wrong. The reality is that Senate Bill 163 benefits municipalities struggling to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater services to residents, which is all too common in Kentucky and across the country.

The legislation would allow communities to maximize the value of their water system assets — generating funds for other priority services, from schools and law enforcement to fixing roads or meeting pension fund obligations. Similar measures are already in place in 10 states, ensuring urgent infrastructure investments are made and providing communities with greater water system expertise.



