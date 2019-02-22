Guns, walls, a nice place in Lexington, and assorted other thoughts from our readers

Embrace kids, not guns
Congrats to the Herald-Leader for its recent front-page reporting of America’s real national emergency — gun violence (“12 months, 1,200 deaths”, Feb. 17). Who could possibly read that article and see the list of almost 1,200 names of children who have died by gun violence in our country in one year since the Parkland, Fla. school shooting and not be horrified into taking action to end such horror? Yet, our state legislature passes bills which make it easier to access and carry guns. Our national Congress does nothing to stem our country’s shameful gun violence against all citizens, but most especially against our children. In fact, they pass legislation that prevents the Centers for Disease Control from studying and reporting the epidemic of gun violence in America.
People of America, we are the problem because we embrace the Second Amendment instead of our country’s children. Your child or mine could be on next year’s list. We must make our voices heard. Our newspaper has very effectively reported the facts, now what do we do, work for an end to gun violence or turn our backs to our nation’s children?
Barbara Plymale, Lexington
School drill
My granddaughter started kindergarten in Tennessee last September. Recently, she had her second “intruder drill.” I never imagined her education would play out this way.
Remember to thank our teachers (consistently underpaid, under-recognized and under-respected) for shepherding our children through this horrendous process. And I’ll bet they never imagined teaching would play out this way.
Virginia Hyman, Lexington
Schaeffer’s hasty conclusions
A Feb. 16 commentary by Cameron S. Schaeffer (“Tribalism and media prejudice ruining America”) made some good points concerning prejudice; mainly that many of us are guilty of making rash judgments not based on facts. I wonder if he realizes that he jumped to a few conclusions about the Catholic Church just as speedily when he describes the church’s “cynical embrace of the mass immigration of poor Catholics” so as to fill the pews and enrich itself.
He probably should check out the good works of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington in collaboration with several other churches and community non-profit organizations to provide services and basic necessities to immigrants — not based on their attendance at mass, nor their tithing ability, nor on any outside funds received — but on their need and right to be treated justly and with dignity. From what I’ve seen and experienced over the last few years regarding this issue, human dignity is the bottom line — not dollars.
Marcie Heil, Lawrenceburg
Trump did us proud
I must say that I am proud of President Donald Trump. Finally, a president who has the confidence and the male equipment to do what needs to be done. I am so tired of the obstructionist, vicious and hateful Democrats, who hate Trump more than they love America.
Americans need the safety and protection of every means to control our border and decide who can enter the United States of America. Seeing the angel moms at the press conference said all that needed to be said.
Jim Wiese, Lexington
Alumni Drive enjoyable
Alumni Drive between Nicholasville and Tates Creek roads has become one of our favorite places to drive, walk and bike. Many thanks to environmental consultant Russ Turpin and his team for their work in constructing this ecological corridor that provides interest in all seasons and weather conditions while mitigating flooding and storm water issues.
Carolyn and Bob Barbera, Lexington
Learn from Reagan
“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
That quote is from President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Berlin Wall Speech” delivered June 12, 1987, at the Brandenburg Gate.
President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and the entire Congress need to listen to Reagan’s speech and the history lessons included in it. Would the power of Reagan’s words be diminished today as “fake news?”
Reagan stated,” I noticed words crudely spray-painted upon the wall, perhaps by a young Berliner: ‘This wall will fall. Beliefs become reality.’ ” Then Reagan said, “Yes, across Europe, this wall will fail. For it cannot withstand faith; it cannot withstand truth. The wall cannot withstand freedom.”
And neither would Trump’s wall. The Democrats have learned not to trust Trump; that’s why they wanted the government opened first before negotiating on wall funding.
Trump told McConnell he would veto the December bill he promised McConnell he would sign. McConnell lacked the leadership to bring the bill back to the Senate and a vote to override a veto, protecting the independence of that branch of government from Trump’s threats.
Don’t impeach; vote Trump out of office with McConnell riding his coattails.
Judy Rembacki, Georgetown
Moment of truth
It has come to this. We’re going to the mattresses by order of The Don. The boss sends out his legions (of lawyers) to do battle during this national emergency. All kidding aside, this is a good thing because people will be forced to confront how President Donald Trump is governing.
The wall, as it now stands (or doesn’t) is irrelevant. What’s going to be in the national spotlight is Trump’s unconstitutional power grab. Congress will have to pull its head out of the sand in order to ensure its very survival.
Ross DeAeth, Lexington
Wall specifics?
I know we have quite a bit of fencing and walls already and quite a few hard-working border patrol agents, yet I consistently hear the word “wall”. What specifically are people arguing about regarding a border wall?
Are they talking about, as they have in the past, building a wall along the entire border? Are they talking about replacing all or some fencing with a wall? Are they talking about replacing existing wall with the new, taller model? Are they talking about only building a wall where there currently is none? Are there specific targeted areas where the border patrol has requested a new wall?
What about all the land in private ownership where the wall would go? Are they proposing an accelerated eminent domain process or the more traditional, lengthy process? Will the existing Environment Protection Agency guidelines for such construction be followed or ignored? What effects will that have on the timetable?
This whole argument is like someone telling you that they need new house. No analysis, no specifics, just “Give me new house”. It is a request impossible to argue with in its lack of specifics. It could mean anything, or nothing.
Scott Land, Perryville
