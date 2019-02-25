Smith’s solar bill defended, abortion opponents speak out

Expansive identity

Because of our experience as Peace Corps volunteers and staff living and working in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Fiji, and our experience since of knowing immigrants as good friends and family, we have a much broader idea of identity than what Cameron S. Schaeffer described in his recent Herald-Leader commentary (“Tribalism and media prejudice ruining America”, Feb. 16).

We know it’s possible for immigrant citizens to feel connected to and contribute to both the United States and their countries of origin. It is even possible for those who are American-born to be connected to and contribute to the United States and another country. We know an immigrant from Libya who has lived in Lexington for 35 years and says, “I value this country in a different way than people who were born here because I have seen both sides. There is nothing wrong with loving two countries.” Another says, “I am from South Sudan but I am also American. It’s both of me. I have to stand in the middle.”