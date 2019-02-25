Smith’s solar bill defended, abortion opponents speak out

Senate solar bill defended
Kudos to Sen. Brandon Smith for reintroducing Senate Bill 100, which takes common-sense steps to update Kentucky’s private solar incentives. The measure protects existing solar customers by grandfathering them in for 25 years and puts the onus on the Public Service Commission to set rates for excess power they sell back onto the grid.
The bill would also expand the size of eligible systems to participate in the solar program by 50 percent and responsibly grow solar power generation while better managing the real cost of maintaining the grid for all consumers.
Kentucky’s solar incentives were put in place about 15 years ago. Solar has changed, and grown, much since then. Installation costs for solar across the country have decreased by more than 70 percent and the use of distributed solar systems has increased dramatically thanks in large part to technology advancements. That’s positive news for everyone in Kentucky.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Having the PSC, a nonpartisan regulator with technical expertise, examine how incentives for future customers should be structured can ensure our solar programs keep pace with the market’s dynamic changes.
The Senate-passed version of SB 100 will put solar generation on a path toward long-term, sustained growth for more households and businesses statewide.
Brandon Rice, Consumer Energy Alliance, vice president of state affairs, Louisville
Abortion is murder
In response to Kathryn Hendrickson’s op-ed (“Legislature wastes money that could care for Kentucky children on undermining women’s rights,) God created man and told us to be fruitful and multiply. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and those in power who make it lawful to kill our precious babies will stand before God on that great and notable day and be condemned for murdering our babies.
God says, Thou shalt not kill, and that great document on which our country was founded says the same.
There are many ways for a woman and her man to prevent pregnancy. Our children are a gift from God and their births a miracle.
I wonder if Hendrickson has children, nieces or nephews she loves very much. If they had been killed she never would have known how it feels to love a precious child. Children love everybody but, sad to say, everybody doesn’t love children.
Marvin McFaddin, Paintsville
‘Thou shalt not kill’
Kathryn Hendrickson began her op-ed by quoting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, her well being and dignity. It is a decision she should make for herself.” The choice she makes “for herself” seems to negate another human being, one she should have considered before she engaged in the only act outside the petri dish to become pregnant in the first place.
Our legislature is not trying to pass laws to curtail any woman’s right to make choices; they are there to stop the unlawful killing of babies.
Hendrickson says if lawmakers truly cared for children they would “support the right of women to make decisions regarding their mental, physical, emotional and/or financial ability to carry a pregnancy to term.” Isn’t that what a woman is supposed to before making the “choice” to have a child? Does she mean that abortion is caring for a child that is horribly ripped from the womb.
Hendrickson mentions religious freedom. Sounds like she has a whole heap of freedom from religion. How about “Thou shalt not kill.” I’m sure she hasn’t a clue who said those words.
Ruby Wickersham, London
Comments