Kentucky American Water profits gush on Wall Street, plus some musings on Trump

Senate solar bill defended

Kudos to Sen. Brandon Smith for reintroducing Senate Bill 100, which takes common-sense steps to update Kentucky’s private solar incentives. The measure protects existing solar customers by grandfathering them in for 25 years and puts the onus on the Public Service Commission to set rates for excess power they sell back onto the grid.

The bill would also expand the size of eligible systems to participate in the solar program by 50 percent and responsibly grow solar power generation while better managing the real cost of maintaining the grid for all consumers.