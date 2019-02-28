Thoughts on the Herald-Leader, Donald Trump and color

Miss old Weekender
Is it my imagination, or is the Herald-Leader’s Weekender section dwindling away to nothing?
I have depended on Weekender for all entertainment news for many years. The first to go was the weekly listing of statewide events such as music, plays, festivals, opera and ballet. Next, you stopped putting the local theaters under the movie reviews. Now you have taken away the bar and restaurant entertainment calendar. This is where you could see everything going on in town at one glance.
I have seen many weekend publications from other cities and all have a calendar of events. When I spoke to the Herald-Leader about this, I was told it was no longer in the budget. They also said they were going to try to get the restaurants and bars to pay for the listing, but they were not receptive to the idea. Who would blame them? Most already pay for ads in the paper.
calendar of events should be free. What would happen if they took the TV listings of the football and basketball games out of the Sports section? That’s as outrageous as taking out the calendar. Please restore this supplement to something worthy of being called Weekender.
Wesley Mastin, Lexington
Insensitive error
The way the Herald-Leader reports on many things bothers me. The paper now has sunk to a new low.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, I couldn’t believe it when I read on the front page a reference to an article on page 3, “Sayre School to honor 2”, and a description below that they’ll be honored “before Sayre’s basketball game on Monday night.” On page 3A, again the headline said, “Sayre School to honor two youths killed in car crash.”
To make this clear, this article was reporting on something as if it were happening in the future when it had happened the previous night.
The Sayre School family is reeling from the loss of two of their students; one of the boys’ soccer team is struggling with the loss of one of their brothers and the paper can’t be bothered to get the timing of their school memorial correct.
It appears the editors cannot or do not check their own content. It’s bad enough the reference was made on the front page, but the error was carried forward in the article. It was incredibly insensitive to all who have been affected by the loss of these two young men.
Nina O’Leary, Lexington
Corporate victim?
I was disappointed to read in the Feb. 12 edition that the Herald-Leader was dropping Non Sequitur. Assuming the Herald-Leader had received complaints, I decided to go online to get more information on the issue. Much to my surprise, I found the the exact or near verbatim statement in papers such as the Charlotte Observer, Raleigh News & Observer, Sacramento Bee and Wichita Eagle.
Not knowing whether these were just a mass stroke of common inspiration, I decided to dig some more. Much to my surprise, I found all these papers, the Herald-Leader included, were part of the McClatchy chain. So I wonder, was the Herald responding to local complaints and making a local decision or responding to directions from “daddy”?It would have been much more truthful if the Herald-Leader had said it was removing the strip on orders from corporate.
William Cheves, Nicholasville
Non Sequitur fan
A colorless matter
When God decided to populate this Earth, he began somewhere on the African and Asian continents. He wanted to make his creations look different. So, he chose to do this by color.
For many eons, he made them brown, black, yellow and red. But about 10,000 years ago he ran out of colors. He was forced to just create people with no color. The result was white people.
The people of color continued to procreate, as did the white people. As a person of “no color” I am not mad at God for running out of colors before he created me. I will accept the fact that he did his best and, otherwise, endowed me in his image and likeness, except with no color.
Today, all of us with no color should just be glad God created us despite this disadvantage. God, we love you anyway and forgive you. We hope that your creations with color will acknowledge that we are just as loved by you as they are.
Douglass Jones Lexington
Check Trump’s economic creds
During and subsequent to the 2016 election, there was a clamor for Donald Trump to release his tax returns. I believe the emphasis has been misdirected. President Trump has bragged about his graduation from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the great economic acumen he had acquired. However, evidence continues to mount to the contrary: the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the trade battle with China, the imposition of unwarranted tariffs, etc. His business record of numerous bankruptcies and profiting at the expense of his subcontractors raises questions about his business knowledge and ethics.
Rather than his tax records, which are more a reflection of the work of his accountants and attorneys than his, show us his Wharton School transcripts so we can see for ourselves whether the stable genius actually learned economics or spent his time on the golf course.
Bill Maloney, Lexington
Beam me up!
President Donald Trump lacks any moral compass or integrity. He is a prolific liar, has committed adultery numerous times and has beckoned his crooked attorneys to cover his tracks. While I realize this does not differentiate him from a lot of politicians, I thought he was supposed to drain the swamp, not turn it into a cesspool. Other questionable acts include defending and embracing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia — actions a lot of Republicans would consider treasonous if committed by a Democrat. His businesses have filed for bankruptcy four times, paying subcontractors pennies on the dollar.
His vulgar comments and actions and racist remarks about women, the physically and mentally challenged and minorities speak volumes about his lack of character. It really makes me question my faith in humanity to see his base, the religious right, and the Republican Party continue to support this inept man.
I feel I’m in some sort of bizarre alternate universe. Unfortunately, I believe history will bear me out and this president will go down in infamy.
Stephen Stanley, Lexington
Comments