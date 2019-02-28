Shame, blame, gratitude

Water profits go where?

On Feb. 23, 2009, the stock of American Water Works Co. of Camden, N. J., parent of Kentucky American Water Co., closed at $18.55. On Feb. 22, 2019, it closed at $100.98. In 10 years, an increase in share price of more than 400 percent. You can see the phenomenal stock chart for American Water through a search on Yahoo Finance. The stock symbol is AWK. Be sure to click “max” on the bar above the opening chart to see the full grandeur of the stock climbing past $100 per share.

Shareholders have also profited from the quarterly dividends. Surely, the customers of Kentucky American have made their contribution to the stunning rise in the value of the shares. This newspaper should consider publishing a series about American Water. Those who are paying for water need to know the full story of this New Jersey company. Those now served by publicly-owned utilities should have important information about who it is that may be trying to buy their systems.







Tom Marshall, Frankfort