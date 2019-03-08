Charter schools, abortion and concealed guns: readers sound off on some of the legislatures actions

For shame, lobbyists

A recent Herald-Leader headline made my heart sink. In big letters, it said, “Lobbyists work to restrict nursing home inspections.” What kind of human being would want to do such a thing? A human being who has no soul. Just like our president.

These kinds of people seem to be coming out of the woodwork since President Donald Trump was elected. People are starting to feel that it’s OK not to give a damn about anyone or anything but themselves.