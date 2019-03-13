Readers sound off on public money for private schools and other legislative topics

Halt coal truck menace

Everyone in Kentucky knows how dangerous coal trucks are. Weighing up to 126,000 pounds — far more than the federal government allows on our interstate highways — coal trucks have been terrorizing motorists on the public highways and destroying the bridges and road surfaces for decades. They are a public menace.

Now the Kentucky House has passed House Bill 352, which would increase the legal weight limit for trucks carrying unrefined petroleum products to 126,000 pounds.