Readers sound off on UK’s mental health task force, ‘Non Sequitur’ comic and abortion

Keep public funds with public schools

Pastors for Kentucky Children is a grassroots movement of pastors and lay people that want to support and encourage our local public schools. Our teachers, administrators and staff are on the front lines caring for our children and we are praying that state legislators will give them all the resources they need to fulfill this calling. We implore the General Assembly to vote down tax credit scholarships, or any legislation that funnels money away from public schools. Our children deserve the highest-quality free public education and deserve to have the best faculty, facilities and future our state has to offer.

We are opposed to tax credit scholarships because they violate the separation of church and state. As clergy, we do not want government money or interference in our religious schools. Taxpayers, in turn, do not want their money going to pay for these religious education alternatives. Public money must stay with public schools. Private schools have flourished for decades without public money; they will continue to do so.