Readers sound off: end ‘one-and-done’, fix Lexington pot holes and a plea to Bevin

I give University of Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari a lot of credit. Each year, he starts with a new batch of freshmen who haven’t experienced life enough to go past a mirror without looking in it. However, I think it is time for rules to be enacted that will protect the “one-and-dones” from themselves. Most of these teenagers are not ready for the NBA. And they need more than one year of college ball to mature. Instead of relying on them to make a smart decision like P.J. Washington did, we adults should have rules that assist them in going down the right path.
Certainly, you can provide names such as Lebron James who could make the transition at an early age without any problem. But, I will bet even he would agree that most of these teens aren’t ready for the NBA. Just don’t ask them. They still believe that their talent and athleticism will take them anywhere like it did in high school. But a good, productive life typically is found through sharing and teamwork, whether you are talking about basketball or marriage or jobs or whatever. Let’s make “one and done” simply “done.”
Joe Hinds, Florence
Paper strikes out
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
A $49 million stadium, outstanding coaching, players who perform to an extremely high standard, fans who brave challenging weather conditions, a winning record, spectacular plays, a sweep of Canisius College — and not one word of coverage in the Herald-Leader. The University of Kentucky baseball team deserves better.
Carole Boyd, Lexington
Is this a joke?
I’m writing in response to a Herald-Leader op-ed by Ronald J. Vissing (“Republican critics of Obama’s overreach somersault to justify Trump’s abuse of power,” Feb. 25).
Is Vissing kidding? What abuse of power? Is he inclined to accept the Holocaust as our future with Americans being the minority? The Democratic Party is becoming Nazi Germany more each day, and remember, the Germans lost.
Patricia Mullins, Lexington
TSA says thanks
On behalf of all Transportation Security Administration employees at the Lexington Blue Grass Airport, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the area businesses, individuals and organizations that made donations, offered kindness or gave encouragement during the recent government shutdown. Dozens of businesses in the Bluegrass provided food, discounts and/or other special offers to all federal workers impacted by the shutdown, including TSA employees. Countless individuals and many organizations provided food and gift cards to those who went unpaid for nearly a month. These acts of goodwill were deeply appreciated.
We all were both humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and assistance. TSA employees at Blue Grass Airport have always been dedicated to the mission of protecting the nation’s transportation networks. Thanks to all who donated, we were able to continue this mission during the shutdown.
Ray Williams, Federal Security Director, Kentucky, Erlanger
Bumpy roads
The pothole situation in Lexington is ridiculous. Every morning on the way to work I have to dodge a million potholes on New Circle Road between Broadway and the Georgetown exit. Most of the street lights along that stretch don’t work, and even with LED headlights it’s impossible to miss them all. Yesterday I was swallowed up by a monster pothole, was sure that I damaged a rim and surprised I didn’t have a blowout. Now my right front tire has a large bulge on the sidewall. An original equipment replacement tire is over $200. My car only has 10,000 miles on it and I’m fit to be tied.
This is the first year that I will owe state income tax, and still Lexington has the worst roads ever. I have heard other co-workers have had similar occurrences happen to them. This is unacceptable. It shouldn’t cost people a day’s pays to drive to work.
Fix our roads!
Paul Hartwig, Lexington
Bevin too costly for Kentucky
Gov. Matt Bevin is adamant about cutting Medicaid for a second time. I know people that couldn’t see a doctor or dentist for months until Medicaid was freed up.
It seems Bevin has a problem with poor people receiving medical care. He came up with a surprise request for $75 million for improving parks, yet we can’t take care of our own people in Kentucky.
We can’t afford Bevin.
Loretta Faye Abney, Lexington
Comments