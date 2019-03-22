Letters: ‘Trump bashers are way off-base’ and a plea to bring the GOP ‘back to the core’

Trump energetic leader
Trump bashers are way off-base. The problem is that they’re not used to a president who gets things done or one who acts like a leader and toils for the American people. Trump is on the job 24 hours a day. His energy level is amazing. Thank God we finally got a man who acts like a leader.
We need this border wall. I think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hatred for Trump has boggled her mind to the point where she can’t think rationally. It seems other Americans are having the same issue with rational thought. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is nothing more than a loud-mouth lunatic. These are our new Democrats. It astounds me to think that those kinds of people could even be considered to run our country.
Doyle Glass, Lexington
GOP is lost under Trump
Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter recently discussed President Donald Trump and the wall by saying, “He is going to insist on doing (it) — he is going to tear the country apart. It’s unconstitutional. It’s illegal. He is going to do enormous damage to the Republican Party which is going to split right down the middle over this, and we really need to keep in mind that this is because the president is not well.”
I couldn’t agree more. As a lifelong Republican, I’ve left the party. Despite disagreeing with so much of the Democrats’ plans, agendas, and goals, they are the best path forward for us. I urge Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and my representative, Andy Barr, to bring us back to the core of the Republican Party, reject the president‘s deviations and give the party a chance for the future.
James Risner, Lexington
Crises, wall unrelated
Two issues related to the controversy about immigration and the wall must be addressed in a reasonable and sober way. The issues are drug trafficking and human/sex trafficking. In Kentucky, we are hundreds of miles away from the border with Mexico, but we are experiencing crises in drug and human trafficking. The fact is, our problems have very little to do with immigration. Linking Central American immigrants to our drug and human trafficking problems is a colossal mistake. Kentucky’s drug problem was precipitated by prescription opioids, not Mexican heroin. The only cartel responsible for thousands of lost lives in our commonwealth is the nexus of drug manufacturers, doctors and politicians. Before opioids, it was locally produced methamphetamine that was creating chaos in Kentucky.
Do not be distracted by President Donald Trump and the Republicans about the wall being the solution to our drug problem. The same goes for human trafficking. By using common sense, we know there is a rising scourge of kidnappings of women happening in Kentucky and in the country. Reason, facts and investigative data tell us that most of these crimes are committed by American-born, mostly young and mostly white men. Do not be convinced otherwise.
Sean McElroy, Lexington
Full report will be hidden
I think the fix is in. For almost two years now we have been hearing, “What we know is only a tip of the iceberg; Special Counsel Robert Mueller knows so much more than we know. Just wait until the Mueller report comes out. The Mueller report will be devastating, etc.” These things may all be true, but we will never know because Mueller’s report goes to President Donald Trump’s hand-selected attorney general, William Barr, who is unlikely to release any findings that are detrimental to Trump and the campaign. And by law he is not required to do so. He can write a synopsis of the report that is basically exculpatory of Trump and release it to Congress and say, “That’s it; you have your report; it’s over. Let’s move on.”
I think that’s why he was selected and I think that is what he will do. What about Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Rick Gates and the rest? They will be pardoned and set free. Democrats in Congress will rage and beat their breasts but, in the end, the administration will stonewall them and the full, unexpurgated report will never see the light of day.
Jim Porter, Danville
