Letters: ‘Trump bashers are way off-base’ and a plea to bring the GOP ‘back to the core’

I give University of Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari a lot of credit. Each year, he starts with a new batch of freshmen who haven’t experienced life enough to go past a mirror without looking in it. However, I think it is time for rules to be enacted that will protect the “one-and-dones” from themselves. Most of these teenagers are not ready for the NBA. And they need more than one year of college ball to mature. Instead of relying on them to make a smart decision like P.J. Washington did, we adults should have rules that assist them in going down the right path.

Certainly, you can provide names such as Lebron James who could make the transition at an early age without any problem. But, I will bet even he would agree that most of these teens aren’t ready for the NBA. Just don’t ask them. They still believe that their talent and athleticism will take them anywhere like it did in high school. But a good, productive life typically is found through sharing and teamwork, whether you are talking about basketball or marriage or jobs or whatever. Let’s make “one and done” simply “done.”