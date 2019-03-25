Letters: who will pay for the wall, a warning for Tyler Herro and love for Luke Perry

Future generations will pay for wall
President Donald Trump said Mexico will pay for the wall. Now conservatives plan to charge the wall off to the national debt. Your grandchildren and great-grandchildren will have to pay for the wall. Trump’s grandchildren won’t because his money will be hidden away in money-laundering tax shelters.
If conservative Republicans want a wall, then pass a dedicated tax to pay for it. Make the tax optional so only wall supporters must pay for Trump’s fantasy. Let conservatives put their money where their mouths are.
Conservatives are not only science-deniers; they are also arithmetic-deniers because they believe in the fantasy of trickle-down economics. In the last two years, the only conservative accomplishment was to give a huge tax cut to Trump and all the other wealthy supporters of Republican politicians. Conservatives claim that the tax cuts magically increase tax revenues enough to fund any pet project they want. The real news is the entire amount of the tax cut will be charged to the national debt.
The U.S. government had a $779 billion deficit last year mainly due to the Bush and Trump tax cuts. There aren’t $5 billion to build a wall — there is $0.
Kevin Kline, Lexington
Wall would do little
Anyone who thinks a wall is going to do anything more than temporarily slow up border crossers is kidding himself.
Elmer R Olson, Whitley City
Heed Cohen’s words
When Michael Cohen testified at the U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing, Kentucky Rep. James Comer shamed President Donald Trump’s former lawyer for not telling the truth, but Comer ignored Trump’s 8,000-plus lies and presented zero questions about Trump’s corruption. Was Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie a good representative on that committee when he, too, avoided investigating charges against Trump? Was Massie’s behavior “the right thing to do” – when Massie mocked Cohen and ignored the serious evidence Cohen presented? The sanctimonious hypocrisy displayed by Comer, Massie and most committee Republicans is a dereliction of duty.
The House Oversight Committee’s solemn responsibility is to ensure executive compliance with laws. The committee’s obligation is to protect our democracy – not to protect Trump’s corruption.
Trump’s $35,000 check – written when president – is grave evidence against Trump, along with other alarming Cohen charges. Toady Republicans neglected their oversight duty and shamefully covered for Trump. Trump-entranced Republicans should remember Cohen’s haunting words, spoken during that hearing:
“People that follow Mr. Trump as I did blindly are going to suffer the same consequences that I’m suffering.”
Michael Gregoire, Louisville
Watch the words
The big, bad Tennessee Vols recently beat down the University of Kentucky Wildkittens to the tune of 71-52. I want to thank Tyler Herro for running his mouth after the first game when he said the University of Tennessee was playing scared. Undoubtedly, Herro not only played scared this time, he was a non-factor. Talk about playing scared. I think it’s a good idea to keep his mouth under control because his immature comments may come back to haunt him — and boy did they ever.
Jerry Moore, Mount Carmel, Tenn.
Loss of Luke Perry
Luke Perry was such a lovely guy with a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of showbiz. He was one of my favorite actors on Beverly Hills, 90210. He looked very handsome. We will remember him always and forever.
Luke Perry, R.I.P.
Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
