Readers ponder ‘Koch Brothers Elementary School No. 34’ and if Bevin will release his taxes

A taxing question
Gov. Matt Bevin is once again running for the highest office in Kentucky. The very first question we need to ask him is this: Will you disclose your tax returns? That should ice the cake.
Duke Martin, Lexington
Keep control over schools
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Regarding the push by Gov. Matt Bevin and Republican legislators to effectively divert funding from public schools to charter schools and other private schooling, it is imperative that they answer the question, “What can the other schools do that our current public schools cannot do if adequately funded and supported?”
The answer, of course, is nothing — except to redefine education as preparation for a compliant and unquestioning workforce rather than as preparation for responsible citizenship and meaningful living.
Once control and influence are taken away from parents and local communities and placed in service to corporate interests, our society will have finally ceded control over all of our institutions, except perhaps our churches. Could they be next?
“Koch Brothers Elementary School No. 34” — I don’t like the sound of that.
Ernest Henninger, Harrodsburg
Lobster and crab?
According to the transparency organization OpenTheBooks, the U.S. Department of Defense spent $4.6 million on crab and lobster tails in September in order to spend its “use it or lose it” funds.
Also included in this spree were $9,241 for a leather chair and $7.6 million for workout equipment, to name just a few last-minute expenditures.
If agencies don’t use their funds, their budget for next year might be reduced to the actual amount necessary to run their departments. Agencies “embark on an annual shopping spree rather than admit they can operate on less,” the report said.
Like many people, I thought that we wanted less, and at the very least more efficient, government. Wouldn’t it make more sense to apply that excess to our continually expanding deficit, or the out-of-control national debt?
Oh, you say, this amounts to a trivial, very small fraction of the U.S. budget as a whole, and shouldn’t matter so much. As one who has cut costs all my life, I would like to see a small fraction of that small fraction back in my checking account, because those are my tax dollars being spent.
Or send me some of those lobster tails.
Barbara J. Smith, Versailles
Officers backed her up
On Feb. 25, I was driving on Bryan Avenue in Lexington when my gas pedal stuck and my truck began to accelerate out of control. I managed to press on the brake and guide the vehicle partially off the road. Fortunately, a police cruiser was passing by and I was able to flag down the police officer inside. He provided instructions on how to bring the vehicle under control, and was able to determine that a floor mat had become wedged beneath the accelerator. After pulling the truck completely off the road, he was able to leave, knowing the truck was no longer a danger.
Unfortunately, the ground was very wet and I was not able to pull back onto Bryan Avenue. I flagged down another police cruiser and then the first officer who had helped me pulled up again. They worked as a team to free my truck and guide it safely back to the road. I regret I did not get their names, but they know who they are.
I am so proud and happy to be reminded again of how we here in Lexington have some of the best, professional and thoughtful law enforcement officers.
Margaret Jones Harris, Lexington
Nuclear disaster
So, President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to, illegally, transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. That country needs nuclear power; sitting on one of the world’s largest oil reserves isn’t enough. Maybe they have in mind reducing greenhouse gasses so they can help save the planet? More likely the Saudis want a step towards dismembering Tel Aviv as they dismembered Jamal Khashoggi.
Why would the Trump administration pursue actions that potentially give nuclear weapons to a modern-day, would-be Genghis Khan? What is the ultimate objective? As usual, it is to make some rich people richer. That millions of people might ultimately die in a nuclear holocaust is purely a secondary consideration for the most corrupt U.S. administration in history. Let’s hope Congress re-finds the gumption to enforce the law.
Michael Kennedy, Lexington
Comments