Letters: Covington Catholic issue will be forgotten; Trump’s administration has no credibility

‘Scandals’ soon forgotten
I chuckled when I read that a lawyer for the Covington Catholic High School student said “he will never be able to get away from this,” hence the need for extensive, prolonged and costly litigation, much of which will probably go nowhere. The only thing this boy and his family are going to have a hard time getting away from is being manipulated by lawyers. In this society, scandals come and scandals go.
For example, I remember when a powerful congressman was caught cavorting in a Washington D.C. fountain with Fanne Foxe, “the Argentine Firecracker,” who made her living by removing her clothing. The year was 1974, Wilbur Mills of Arkansas was chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and he was forced to resign. Ask today’s college students about Mills and they will draw a blank.
A high school boy’s brief media attention, as painful as it may have been at the time, is soon going to buried by the next barrage of outrages on social media and the news. After all, a man can brag about grabbing female genitalia and it is quickly thrown into the dustbin of outrages and media firestorms, and he is elected president.
Sally Wasielewski, Lexington
The road home
There is nothing believable or credible about President Donald Trump’s administration and hence it is without any influence. Influence is the foundation of power for diplomacy. This administration has been about creating and exacerbating false crisis after false crisis while ignoring the reality of real crises all about it.
We cannot continue to allow a few that prefer ignorance and prejudice over intelligence and reason to mislead our country. We cannot continue to allow a few that prefer deception and greed over honor and good will to undermine the influence and power of our nation.
We as a nation have lost our way and until we start pursuing the principles that build our collective character, such as freedom, equality and justice through democracy, we will be sapped of our strength and relegated in our global history as an aspirant without resolve.
This is the harsh reality and if we lack the courage to face it and work against the trends as they are we are gaining the loss we richly deserve.
To the world, the Trump administration represents everything that should not be followed, and he should not be followed by anyone here in our home either.
Robert Moreland, Lexington
Ode to healthcare
I recently became aware of the fact that the time needed to regain your health is in direct correlation to the size of your wealth.
Doc took a look and said this little illness is nothing that a painful expensive surgery can’t prolong.
You may as well tell a rock as tell a doc.
The result is the same, but it won’t cost you anything.
To misquote Hamlet:
“To die or not to die. That is the question.
Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the stress and pain of debt,
or to swallow that last $100 pill and accept the kiss of death.”
Martha Eades, Berea
Alzheimer’s measure
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates there are more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 16 million Alzheimer’s caregivers. I have personally been affected by Alzheimer’s disease as several members of my family have been diagnosed with the disease. I also am a researcher studying the mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease. As an Alzheimer’s advocate, it is my honor to represent those affected by the disease and those contributing to groundbreaking research in the lab.
We would like to offer my thanks to Congressman Andy Barr for his support for the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. With this, we will now be better able to fight this devastating disease as we continue to work towards our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. Recently, a report also revealed that Alzheimer’s-related costs have soared to $277 billion in the last year. We ask Barr for continual support of the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (PCHETA) that has been reintroduced in the House (H.R. 647). We look forward to seeing him continue to prioritize this disease as a public health crisis that must be addressed.
Lyndsay Young, Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Congressional Team member KY06, Lexington
