Letters: Vaccination story needed both sides; not giving kids shots “is comparable to drunk driving”

Vax story needed both sides

A Herald-Leader article about the immunization rate in Kentucky presented nothing from parents who choose not to vaccinate their kids. Dr. Sean McTigue states in the article that “Fears about immunization are unfounded as their safety has repeatedly been scientifically documented.” Then he presented some scary scenarios.

Please understand, I vaccinated my children. But perhaps there is a need for more transparent research. Did the newspaper speak to parents who chose exemptions? Are the parents just ignorant and uneducated, or do they have important information to share? Isn’t it the newspaper’s job to present both sides? No matter which side you take, a body pumped with chemical prevention, by force, is done so by a police state.

Joan Burke, Lawrenceburg

Vaccinations protect others

Not vaccinating your children is comparable to drunk driving. We as a society don’t necessarily condemn drunk driving for the safety of the driver. If you want to put yourself in that danger, that’s your choice. We condemn drunk driving for the safety of others on the road. It’s the same with choosing not to vaccinate. The main reason we (most of us) condemn failing to vaccinate is not for the safety of you and your child (though that child unfortunately has no choice). Rather, we want to keep everyone else from being exposed to diseases that were long ago eradicated. When you drunk drive, you put others at risk. When you don’t vaccinate, you put others at risk. They are both selfish.

Ellen Wilborn, Lexington

Meeting ‘real needs’

Kudos to the Herald-Leader, for its raw account of how the “real need for a bar” in Versailles has been satisfied in its April 11 article titled “Partners couldn’t find the bourbon bar they wanted in Versailles. So they created it.”

The hardships and struggles these proprietors have overcome to legally acquire and promote artisan addictive inebriants should inspire all of us to identify and address the “real needs” we can fulfill in each our communities.

Ritchie A. Katko, Lexington

Where’s Spectrum?

It’s now been one year since Spectrum placed a “temporary” line across five backyards, including mine. Last April, a storm brought down the line. An orange temporary line was run for service. As I was mowing, the Spectrum rep told me not to run over the line and said it would be replaced in the next 10 days. Well, it hasn’t been replaced. I’ve spoken with Spectrum on the phone eight times this year and heard everything from “there isn’t a temp line there, we have no record”, to “the work order was filled out wrong”, to “someone will be out within the next week.” I spoke with Spectrum reps in person on three occasions. One rep told me to go ahead and run over the cord, that way someone will get out to correct it right away. What a professional response.

Spectrum should pat itself on the back for providing consistently lousy customer service. One would think, with all the trouble it’s had in this area over the last year, there would be some positive change. Spectrum should get its head out of its bank account and start providing the service that we are paying it for.

Wendy Jett, Lexington

Another Boone Center price hike





About five years ago, many long-time members of Spindletop Hall fled in droves, giving up memberships. The kitchen was out of everything. Quality was down and prices were up.

I joined the Hilary J. Boone Center at the University of Kentucky. Imagine my surprise that the same crew that almost put Spindletop out of business was put in charge of the Boone Center. Food was too expensive and not up to the quality served at the better restaurants in Lexington.

The initial monthly membership was raised a year ago. Now, there is another increase, along with a credit to offset the price increase.



If the Boone Center is simply a meeting place for UK events, UK should manage the business to cover the cost. If it is a facility primarily run to benefit the faculty/staff/alumni, the events, food and offerings must at least be comparable to what’s available to the general public at businesses off-campus.

Russell C. Lay, Lexington







