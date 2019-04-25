Letters to the Editor: The media is the problem. Also, the media is solving problems.

Explaining climate change An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being.

Media the problem

Much of the news media in America are corrupt, politically biased and filled with an insatiable greed for power and money. They opine loudly about the mistakes of other companies, never stopping to look into the mirror. They project their immoral behavior upon others.



Example: California has banned plastic straws and many other plastic items. Media have been all-in on the story, never investigating the facts. Even restaurants in Lexington are switching to paper straws. The truth: only a small percentage of the plastic in the earth’s oceans come from California. The ban is a joke and a hoax. The alleged Russia collusion by the Trump campaign was a hoax, perpetuated by compliant, unquestioning, corrupt news media.



The more controversy they create, the more money they make and the more power they get … in the short run. Other companies look for ways to improve the quality of their products. Corrupt media look for ways to make more money and support their political ideology. The chaos, division and hatred they create doesn’t matter.



What to do about this? Nothing. Just watch their demise.

Ray Davis, Lexington

Media aids society

I appreciate the service that the Herald-Leader provides to the citizens of my community, county, state and country. I often disagree with its editorial stances, but it is extremely important that we have a statewide newspaper to stay on top of issues that impact all of us every day and into the future. Without the oversight provided by media, especially the print media, our society suffers in both the short and long term.



As Malcolm X said, “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”



But Thomas Jefferson likely said it best in 1787 just after being elected president: “… were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate for a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them.”

David H. Bassett, Monticello

‘Green’ the color that matters

Only “green lives” matter — the lives with all the greenbacks. We have sadly become a nation where the super-rich (green lives) are almost in complete control, while the middle class and poor are prodded into a superficial, race-baited warfare galvanized by the corporate-owned media. They (green lives) have thus far, successfully divided us. The last thing these bought-off, Wall Street-owned, rich politicians and their corporate-owned media want is for the poor and middle class to wake up and stop fighting among ourselves. To them, poor white lives don’t matter, poor black lives don’t matter, and poor brown lives don’t matter. Only green (wealthy) lives matter.

While poor innocent folks (no matter the color) who have never been convicted for anything rot in jail cells because they can’t afford bail, the Jussie Smolletts, Rick Pitinos, and other wealthy folks get off scot-free. The real problem in our country right now is “poorism.” Poor whites, blacks and browns have to stop fighting each other and unite. Until this happens, only green lives matter.

Darlene Fitzgerald Price, Whitley City

Tobacco unhealthy, but coal isn’t?

So Sen. Mitch McConnell is so concerned about our youngsters and their health that he wants to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. He says, “I’m confident many of my colleagues will agree that protecting our young people from starting tobacco use at an early age can have remarkable, long-term health benefits for Kentucky and the country.” As for the financial impact, he says “I think indirectly that helps us move away from the tobacco culture in Kentucky upon which we were dependent for so long. “



Really? Then why oh why doesn’t he want to help the health of the planet we all, young and old, live on? Burning fossil fuels is unhealthy for the entire world, so why not spend his time recognizing global warming and doing what could have a remarkable, long-term impact on life itself? Perhaps it may even help us move away from coal culture in Kentucky upon which we have been dependent for so long.



I wonder why McConnell isn’t a real leader, instead of the obstructionist he insists on being.



Steve Mecham, Georgetown





Concealed carry bill baffling

Why did Kentucky legislators (against advice of police, school personnel, and citizens affected by gun violence) pass a bill where people can carry concealed guns without getting a permit or training?



Access to guns increases the risk of suicides by three times, and those are concentrated in states with high rates of gun ownerships; homicide death by two times, and homicides connected with domestic violence, road-rage gun violence and mass shootings. Gun violence affects those who witness it, know someone who was shot or live in fear of it (like school children).



Lawmakers in 27 states passed 67 new laws aimed at restricting gun access this year. Kentucky has done the opposite. Why?



The legislation can’t help tourism or attract new businesses. One sponsor said he proposed the bill to protect women because many single women can’t afford training or permit costs (yet they can afford to buy a gun?). Please. If Kentucky legislators cared so much about women’s safety, why did they pass legislation which eliminates women’s and children’s health care and food stamps, equal wages for equal work, and a living wage?



What’s next, a bill like the one in Missouri where citizens are required to have guns?

Margaret Groves, Frankfort

Fire the BBN ‘pied piper’

I wonder to what extent this University of Kentucky men’s basketball program needs to sink before someone rides to the rescue. In a state that ranks in the bottom tier of everything positive we have now reduced ourselves to selling out to Coach John Calipari, Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, President Eli Capilouto, and a board of trustees spending money on a lifetime contract like drunken sailors at a port of call. Calipari, the pied piper of all pipers, has hypnotized the masses of the Big Blue Nation by making them feel “relevant” but not competitive enough to make a Final Four. This band of NBA wannabes is going to keep the turnstiles turning and jump off to the highest bidder, ready or not, and guess who pays. This snake-oil salesman has used Kentucky long enough. Wake up, BBN. Please stop letting him destroy a once-proud heritage with his own agenda. He cares nothing about building a program, only seeing and hearing his name continually mentioned from October to April. Fire the three of them, cut your losses and return a rich tradition back to the Bluegrass.

Bobby Scott, Somerset

Climate change reminder

As carbon dioxide levels climb, all weather reports in the Herald-Leader and on all local radio and television stations should include the carbon dioxide count as a daily reminder that we must tackle climate change now. They can easily find the information using the Keeling Curve (a measurement of the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere).

Gary Yarus, Lexington