Letters: Awaiting that hallowed day when America will be great again; no simple Medicare fix

Awaiting that hallowed day…

Make America great? That means we will tower over others, be grand, look mighty. As we soar into greatness, we may congratulate ourselves, slap each other on the back and smoke big cigars.

Greatness can come naturally or it may be announced by a politician. When it happens, the moment should be met with loud cheering and epic celebration. We should get ready as this could happen any time, day or night. Party supplies should be stacked in open places. This occasion will be mightier than the launching of the Titanic!

When we get to this spectacular moment it will be recorded in history as legend. Songs and poems will flood the air with praise and acclaim. How can we ever admire ourselves enough?

Risto Marttinen, Lexington

Home security

Illegal entry into America, especially along the southern border, is easily understood by this simple question: Do you have a lock on your door?

Dale Henley, Lexington

No simple Medicare fix

Medicare is not free medical care. Medicare has several parts and only covers about 80 percent or less of actual medical bills.

Part A covers hospital, home health and related bills. There is a deductible of about $185 per year paid by our private Medigap insurance (which covers some of what Medicare doesn’t). Part B covers doctor visits, lab tests, etc., and has a deductible per-person per-year paid by Medigap, with monthly premiums taken out of our Social Security payments. Part D covers prescription costs, has a deductible paid by Medigap and monthly premiums taken out of our Social Security payments. We also have a co-pay for each prescription that is on a formulary. Anything not on the formulary is out of pocket. Dental insurance is private insurance. Hearing aids and vision care are out of pocket. Our out-of-pocket charges were more than $15,000 in 2018 with no hospitalization.

Canadian, Australian and British government medical care doesn’t cover everything and residents there purchase private insurance to cover the gap.

Medicare for all would help with medical billing. Bills would be through one provider and this might lower costs. There is no easy or cheap fix for medical care.

Diane Kuharik, Lexington

Traffic decision baffling

It is time the city of Lexington does something to remove probably the stupidest visible decisions ever made by traffic engineering.

The Loudon Avenue, Bryan Avenue and a little of Castlewood Drive driving rearrangements with driving directions and parking delineators are a waste.

Beginning with Bryan Avenue, where it used to cross Loudon Avenue, we see a rearrangement that was totally unnecessary.

In addition, the 14 chevrons going one direction and 27 chevrons another way that are blocking the use of Bryan Avenue may be just as unnecessary and as bad a decision.

Then along Loudon Avenue, we see numerous white delineators in random places that have virtually no logic.

Towing would have been more appropriate and logical instead of what now are multiple broken delineators and ugly white posts.

Don Pratt, Lexington

Taxpayer bill ‘falls flat’

Those of us who still vote are well aware of the convoluted language in the bills that federal and state governments pass into law. Our representatives are not given time enough to read a bill so they often don’t know what they are supporting. The Taxpayer First Act of 2019 is touted as a “bipartisan” wonder. But, thanks to ProPublica, we know where it falls flat.

A simple income tax return system would allow the Internal Revenue Service to send all taxpayers a pre-filled form. The IRS has that information anyway. Pre-filled forms could be generated by the IRS, and confirmed by taxpayers. It would be free to all.

Intuit and H&R Block spent $6.6 million lobbying last year alone. They are making sure we cannot file our taxes for free. Rep. Richard Neal, the Massachusetts Democrat who became the House Ways and Means Committee chair and who received $16,000 in contributions from Intuit and Block in the last two election cycles, stated that this bill “would help low and moderate income people.” A lie worthy of the most blatant of the Republican hypocrites.

Rather than pat Congress’s back for bipartisanship, let’s admit that this is yet another example of our corporate-owned government.

Sara Porter, Midway

