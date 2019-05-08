Letters: UK’s archaeology decision, abortion rights, Green New Deal

EKU archaeology team helps unearth past in Daniel Boone National Forest Teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service, a class at Eastern Kentucky University is unearthing artifacts in the Daniel Boone National Forest, the majority of which are up to 5,000 years old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service, a class at Eastern Kentucky University is unearthing artifacts in the Daniel Boone National Forest, the majority of which are up to 5,000 years old.

Keep archaeological survey

The University of Kentucky has announced it is discontinuing the Kentucky Archaeological Survey. In a March 7 article in the Herald-Leader, the university said it was doing away with the survey and 12 jobs associated with it. In a time when history, science, reading and mathematics are so undervalued and athletics is elevated, it’s understandable how this decision was made. Athletics entertains us while the liberal arts and sciences enlightens us. The university chose the former. Our community has benefited immensely from the archaeological research done by the survey, stemming from the work done on our Adena Mounds during the late 1930s. Present day pre-construction surveys tell us much about our state’s history as far back as the Adena period, dating back some 2,000 years. I would ask the dean of the department and the president of the university to reconsider the value of this survey to the university and the state as a whole.



Miles Hoskins, president, Montgomery County Historical Society, Mt. Sterling





Take a cue from Kansas

Last month, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state’s constitution protects “the right to control one’s own body, to assert bodily integrity, and to exercise self-determination. This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life – decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”

The previous Republican governor tried to destroy the state Supreme Court as he and his GOP legislature forced Kansas down a black hole, especially when it came to public education.

Sound familiar?

Gov. Matt Bevin and his supermajority white male Republican legislators passed several anti-abortion bills on top of older ones so they can be first in line to kill Roe v. Wade in Sen. Mitch McConnell’s packed, ultra-conservative Supreme Court.

This term Kansans elected a female Democratic governor and a woman for Congress so diverse that Native American is only one of many attributes.

Kentucky voters, the upcoming gubernatorial election is your chance to better the other “K” basketball state by ousting Bevin faster than Kansans did his equivalent.

Ramona Rush, Lexington

Lack of respect

R-E-S-P-E-C-T is what Aretha Franklin sang about, and it’s certainly what we could use a lot more of in our world today. While attending a pro-life rally earlier this year in Frankfort, I and many others were greeted by a large crowd of teachers, there speaking up for their own issues. The teachers were extremely disrespectful to those of us participating in our rally. The noise and clamor were incessant.

But the lack of respect only intensified when pro-life Gov. Matt Bevin took time from his busy schedule to address a crowd eager to hear from him. Jeers and ugliness spewed from the teachers. One has to wonder where so many children develop such a lack of respect for authority figures, as the teachers showed so little respect.

Perhaps it’s time to think seriously about where the radicals are trying to take this country. Perhaps it’s time for some folks to reconsider the political party with whom they choose to affiliate. Perhaps it’s time to treat human life as it should be treated —with R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

Dennis Stafford, Morehead

Green New Deal the real deal

The Green New Deal would bloom and grow for the prosperity of our children and grandchildren if only the ultra-partisan politicians would stay away from it. The basic idea is a revival of a long American tradition that goes back to Alexander Hamilton and includes Henry Clay’s famous “American System.” These visionaries understood that our country would need a strong manufacturing policy to keep up with the advancing technology and the stronger competition from other counties. So, Green New Deal innovators working today for think-tanks and other NGOs want to develop a digital-age industrial policy that unites industry and government behind new technologies that would make energy cheap, and thereby make our manufacturing industries stronger. This is the real Green New Deal. Ever since trickle-down economic policies were implemented during the 1980s, we have neglected manufacturing. We stopped making things and, even worse, we stopped investing the business of making things. Now, the new technologies are offering us the means to restart.

Tom Louderback, Louisville