Letters to the editor: Memorial Day questions, Trump’s trip, emergency care in the air

Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Nelson National Cemetery Hundreds of people attend a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.

In gratitude

To my fellow Kentuckians:



If we don’t use our freedom



To protect our freedom



We will lose our freedom.



With deep gratitude and sincere appreciation of the founders of our country who, after risking life and property, in wisdom crafted our Constitution.



Laura Lytle Whites, Bowling Green





Where was Trump?

President Donald Trump was conveniently out of the country on Memorial Day. For all of our loved ones who gave their lives and the multitude of disabled veterans who function each day in pain so that we can live in freedom, it’s galling that our commander-in-chief could not schedule his life to honor our battle heroes at home on Memorial Day. Trump may have bought his way out of military service, however, he can’t escape the freedom ghosts who are peering down from heaven in utter disgust at his manufactured and insincere patriotism.

Gene Lockhart, Lexington

Memorial Day question

I wonder if there were enough flags displayed up and down streets this Memorial Day for the children to ask why.

Joseph Boldt, Lexington

Dissonant praise

On the eve of our remembrance of our fallen heroes, our president praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, grandson of the man who attacked our ally South Korea (whom he doesn’t even acknowledge). In that war, 36,914 of our brave soldiers died in fighting this evil regime.

Richard Peter Taylor, Lexington

Many reasons for service

I was in the Navy for three years and the Army for three years. I went in for adventure. The thought of serving my country never entered my mind. My quest for adventure ended for good in Korea. Even there, where death was always close by, I wasn’t serving my country. I was just trying to stay alive. During those years I got to know many young men and I don’t think any of them thought they were serving their country. Some were career soldiers and sailors, some were drafted and some were there to escape life at home. Even Gen. Douglas MacArthur put country in third place in his “Duty, Honor, Country” speech. That was long ago; maybe the young military people today are motivated in different ways than we were.

Joseph E. Long, Lexington

Dignity lacking

President Donald Trump was in Japan meeting with dignitaries. However, make no mistake. Meeting with dignitaries in no way qualifies Trump as dignified. The root of dignitary is “dignity” — “the state of being worthy”. I wonder how the president of the United States insulting a former vice president of the United States, on foreign soil no less, makes Trump worthy. Worthy of what? And how is this making America great?

But look at that award he presented to the sumo wrestling champion — a beautiful, huge, shiny, empty trophy cup. I’m sure if Trump asks politely, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could have one made just for him.

Ross DeAeth, Lexington

Air ambulances crucial to care

The recent news of Air Methods’ air medical base closures in Kentucky is unfortunate, but not surprising. Earlier this year, PHI, another air medical company, announced it was filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize and solve its debts due partly to “a significant decrease in revenue from air medical.” These events underscore a growing threat to emergency air medical care due to an unsustainable government reimbursement system. Maintaining air medical bases with ICUs ready to deploy 24/7, 365 days a year is expensive, especially with increased demand in services due to rural hospital closures.

However, over 70 percent of patients who use these services are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or have no insurance at all. Reimbursement rates for these programs only cover a small amount of provider costs. To make matters worse, some private insurers refuse to go in-network with air medical providers, placing them under increased financial strain. To ensure Americans continue to have access to life-saving air medical services, the solution is two-fold: Congress must update Medicare reimbursement rates to reflect the actual cost of care and private insurers must go in-network with air medical providers. Access to emergency care and American lives are at stake.

Carter Johnson, spokesperson for Save Our Air Medical Resources (SOAR) campaign, Washington