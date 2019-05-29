Letters to the Editor: Readers react to abortion laws, Bevin’s comments

Kentucky NOW rally for women’s reproductive rights The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for Women held a protest in downtown Lexington Saturday to voice concern about women’s reproductive rights. Some states have recently enacted abortion bans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for Women held a protest in downtown Lexington Saturday to voice concern about women’s reproductive rights. Some states have recently enacted abortion bans.

Pro-life? End the military

If someone is a pro-lifer and believes in the sanctity of life in all its forms than they must by definition be anti-war in all its forms. This means we need to eliminate the military in order to prevent our young men and women entering the womb of the military and exiting life in a body bag.

Robert Hoeller, Lexington

Let black women speak for themselves

Why do white men keep speaking for black women regarding the subject of abortion? You rarely see African-Americans standing in front of crowds of people talking about how black women having abortions is hurting the African-American community. Who told any of those white men that black women needed them to speak on our behalf?

Gov. Matt Bevin made me angry when he made the false statement that most of the abortion clinics in America are usually in or near low-income parts of town, as if the only people that live in lower-income parts of town are black. He keeps saying that abortions are decimating the African-American community. I wish he would stop telling that lie. Black women make up only a small percentage of the U.S. population, and many of them are pro-life.

Yolanda Averette, Lexington

Life vs. rights

Abortion is in the news again because a few states have recently enacted strict laws against abortions. Media coverage has focused on a woman’s right to choose to abort their babies without defining what abortion really is. Simply put, abortion is a surgical procedure that kills and removes from the womb a human infant before it can be fully developed, carried to term and given birth.

All of the concern about a woman’s right to choose an abortion ignores the fact that when an abortion is performed, a human life comes to an end.

Ted Smith, Park Hills

Miscarriage not an abortion

I don’t see how anyone can call miscarriage an abortion. Something happens in a mother’s body that causes her baby to die. No one’s to be blamed. Abortion is when someone murders a baby by whatever means possible.

Marvin McFaddin, Paintsville

Control before conception

I always wonder why abortion is still an issue. I am not pro-choice or pro-life. I believe early abortion should be available. I am against dismemberment abortion. When a human is killed by dismemberment, we are horrified about what that person went through in the last moments of life. How can we not be as horrified for the fetus? Women seek the right to control their bodies. There are numerous controls already offered to them. We have birth control pills, IUDs, condoms, morning-after pills, tube-tying, vasectomy for partners and abstinence to prevent pregnancy. Early pregnancy tests are available so an early abortion can be performed.

Are women and men so self-centered that they cannot plan just a little bit to prevent a future abortion? Women should have rights in the cases of rape and incest with humane solutions for them and the fetus. I have mixed feelings about the proper course for a fetus with medical/developmental issues. If women want total control then practice total control before an unwanted child is conceived, not just demanding it during the following nine months.

Lauranne L. Williams, Lexington

Special session concerns

The governor’s latest plan to hold another special session on public pensions at a cost to taxpayers of $66,434 per day is raising many questions. The quasi-government agencies’ pensions, including our health and mental health departments and some of our universities, are in dire straits. As of July 1 they will have to start paying a lot more into their pension fund. Many of these agencies cannot afford these payments and will have to close and stop serving their patients and clients.

These are vital services that improve the health and safety of our communities. If the governor and legislators extend another one-year freeze on these higher payments, that will be worth their time and effort. This would give legislators time during the 2020 General Assembly to debate in a bipartisan way a workable solution that involves more revenue. Impacted parties should be at that table too. Some of the problems with the governor’s new pension proposal include the possible addition of up to $827 million of debt that taxpayers will be stuck with over the next 30 years and restrictions on lawsuits and constitutional challenges.

Rosanne Klarer, Georgetown



