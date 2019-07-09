Letters to the Editor: Freedom of religion; concerns about camps on border

US Border Patrol detains 1,036 migrants in El Paso US Border Patrol agents detained 1,036 migrants who had crossed the Mexican border into El Paso on Thursday, May 30. In a press release, US Customs and Border Protection said it was the largest group of migrants ever encountered. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US Border Patrol agents detained 1,036 migrants who had crossed the Mexican border into El Paso on Thursday, May 30. In a press release, US Customs and Border Protection said it was the largest group of migrants ever encountered.

Freedom of religion

I’m responding to the full-page advertisement in the July 4 Herald-Leader, entitled “One Nation Under God”. In more than 1,000 words from the founding fathers and other esteemed sources saying that the United States was guided by God (and the Christian God at that — Jews and members of the world’s other great religions need not apply), the originators of the page left out the most important statement made by the founding fathers on the subject of religion.

These patriots wrote, and made part of the U.S. Constitution, the First Amendment decreeing that there shall be “no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”. Whatever personal religious beliefs these American luminaries may have had, they knew it was necessary to prevent the zealots of any religion from inflicting their beliefs on the other citizens of our country.

Michael Kennedy, Lexington

Trump not our ruler

President Donald Trump was elected by the Electoral College and is not a true representative of our country. What’s worse is that he thinks he and his family are the rulers of the United States of America.

Moreover, the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate have abdicated their constitutional responsibilities. They are the government; the president is the administrator of the law and policies set forth by the legislators and the people’s head of state.

For the chairman and armed forces joint chiefs of staff to cower before our bully president is disgraceful to all those who were killed, wounded and poisoned in support of a great country.

We are supposed to be a nation of peace, not aggressors.

Billy Ray Wilson, retired USAF master sergeant, London

Missed opportunity

President Donald Trump (aka Trumpolini) had planes, tanks, and soldiers in his July 4th military parade. No doubt he stood at rigid attention as the colors went by. It’s a shame he didn’t feel the same patriotism during the Vietnam War. He could have driven his own tank.

Bob Sutton, Springfield

Immigration proposal

If law enforcement went after illegal immigrants like they do drunk drivers, the problem would be solved in six months. With that in mind, if immigrants don’t want to be separated from their kids, then don’t cross into this country illegally . Flyers should be distributed throughout Central and South America with the warning that children will be sent back to relatives, and immigrants will be jailed.

William Elam, Lexington

Camps scarily familiar

I am disturbed by what seems to be an almost universal knee-jerk condemnation of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion that the United States is operating concentration camps on the southern border. I am a graduate-level student of German language, literature and culture (and by virtue of this, German history), and I would have to agree.

Nazi concentration camps were used for the imprisonment and isolation of Jews, political dissidents, and individuals who were considered to be in violation of the social and cultural standards set forth by the National Socialist regime. Beyond the physical mistreatment by the guards, factors such as overcrowding, malnutrition, and unhygienic living conditions contributed to the rapid spread of diseases throughout the camps. There are unmistakable parallels that can be drawn between the disease-related deaths at the U.S. border facilities, and those of individuals in the Nazi camp system.

Even the physical facilities resemble the earliest of the Nazi concentration camps. Add in the abuse and neglect suffered, as well as the hostile rhetoric that is continuously parroted by President Donald Trump and his administration, and we have ourselves a situation that looks very much like the establishment of the Nazi concentration camp network.

Ashley Adkins, Williamstown