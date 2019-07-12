Letters to the Editor: McConnell misuses power, reject year-round daylight savings

Senator Mitch McConnell: ‘Fear not, your country’s in great shape’ United States Senator Mitch McConnell spent an hour Tuesday morning speaking to a group of community leaders and citizens at the Community Arts Center in Danville, Ky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United States Senator Mitch McConnell spent an hour Tuesday morning speaking to a group of community leaders and citizens at the Community Arts Center in Danville, Ky.

McConnell misuses power

Fellow Kentuckians, we should be outraged by one of our U.S. senators, Mitch McConnell, who proudly calls himself the “grim reaper”. His pride in this title comes from his blockage of proposed legislation that comes before the Senate for a vote. By doing this, he is depriving the American people of bills which will benefit us: bills which aim to lower prescription drug prices, bills to improve our infrastructure, bills to keep us safer in our schools and workplaces and many other pieces of legislation that actually benefit “we the people”. Instead, he is proud to use his power to deny the American people the possibility of a brighter and safer future for us, our children and our grandchildren.

We must not tolerate this abuse of power.

Barbara Plymale, Lexington

Reject year-round daylight savings

The Herald-Leader recently reported that two Kentucky lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent because they are tired of going through the “antiquated” process of changing their clocks twice a year. First of all, why don’t we just stay on Eastern Standard Time or Central Standard Time, depending on your time zone. Kentucky has two time zones.

Arizona is one state that has bucked the daylight savings ritual; the thinking being that it just keeps their citizens in the heat longer. Other states are also considering dropping daylight savings time. Reps. Bart Roland of Tompkinsville and Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, who have prefiled the bill for the 2020 session, need to drop this idea. It puts rural children more in harm’s way. There are numerous families in Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Indiana that have lost their children waiting for a bus on dark rural roads. The plan would double the time school children are waiting for buses in the dark.

Roland cites statistics that he says will improve our health, make us safer, live longer and save us money with daylight savings time, to which I want to quote a saying popularized by Mark Twain: “There are lies, damn lies and statistics.”

Charles Adams, Georgetown

Let independents vote

As a subscriber for 65 years, your paper is enlightening, interesting and has many employees with special talents and abilities: Joel Pett, Larry Webster, Mark Story, Teri Carter and other writers.

I am a moderate independent, and believe it is time for Kentucky allow us to vote in primary elections if we prefer that option.

Thanks for timely updates, newspaper delivery and for continuing paper copies for those of us unable to text, fax or use any electronics. Keep up the good work.

Louise M. Perry, Lawrenceburg

Plant deal desperate act

The Rusal/Braidy aluminum plant scheduled to be built in Eastern Kentucky is a bad deal. The plant is expected to cost $1.7 billion and Rusal, a Russian company, is receiving a 40 percent interest in the project but divvying up only 11.8 percent of the funds necessary to make it a go. In other words, banks, investors, shareholders (if there are any), and the Kentucky taxpayers ($15 million) will have to invest $1.5 billion or 88.2 percent of the funds needed for a 60 percent share in the company. If the plant is valued at $1.7 billion, Rusal has immediately made a huge gain on its investment.

Rusal was blacklisted for meddling in the 2016 election and other actions until our darling of a senator, Mitch McConnell, worked to defeat a measure keeping sanctions in place. The most important aspect of this “deal” is that when a company (Braidy) has to give away so much for so little they are desperate, and desperate people do desperate things.

This “scheme” will never even get much of a start.

Bob Hoeller, Lexington

End of world as we know it

The best and most conclusive climate science clearly states that the burning of fossil fuels produces greenhouse gases and that those greenhouse gases have now reached a level of concentration that is resulting in significant and accelerating climate change across our planet. The climate-change deniers are primarily those in the thrall of the fossil fuel industries who wish to continue to extract and burn ever-increasing amounts of oil, coal, and gas, even in the face of evidence that by so doing they are basically dooming life as we know it on this planet.

All we can hope for now is to keep an unmitigated disaster from wiping out life on the planet as we know it — the sixth mass extinction. And yet the idiots who run our government refuse to acknowledge the reality of global warming, climate change, and the existential threat that we are facing.

At what point will they cease their recalcitrance and join the rest of the world in waging the all-out war that this crisis deserves? Sadly, after watching their refusal to acknowledge the idiocy and criminality of President Donald Trump in the face of overwhelming evidence, there probably is no hope of that ever occurring.

Jim Porter, Danville

Grateful to VA centers

On behalf of the Horton family, I would like to express our gratitude publicly to the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers here in Lexington. On April 20, my father was admitted to the VA with advanced Alzheimer’s disease. In his last 16 days, he and our entire family were treated with nothing but the utmost respect and dignity, and we could not have asked for better care for my father. During such a difficult time, the incredible effort put forth by his doctors and the entire staff was everything we could have asked for.

At a time when there is much scrutiny around our country’s VA healthcare system, we could not have been more blessed than to have my father cared for by such wonderful people. We will forever be grateful.

Marsha Horton Litton, Lexington

Trump becoming self-aware

Fun time is over. To paraphrase Doc Brown from Back to the Future, we’re “gonna see some serious stuff”.

President Donald Trump is becoming aware, aware of the tremendous power he can wield. He wants us to know that Article II of the Constitution gives him a lot of power. “But more importantly, Article II allows me to do whatever I want”, Trump said last month. He is realizing he can get away with just about anything. For confirmation of this, look no further than a hesitant speaker of the House, reluctant to begin an impeachment hearing. Trump knows he can circumvent Congress when it suits him. He’s not just annoyed with Democrats; he is frustrated with the idea of a body of legislators getting in his way. Hence, we see executive orders, emergency declarations, government shutdowns and congressional subpoenas dismissed and ignored.

He’s enamored with the power the Constitution supposedly grants him, but loathes the idea that the same document subjects him to oversight. For those Trump supporters who favor smaller government, be very careful what you wish for. To Trump, smaller government means him and only him and the people (Congress —it’s our House and Senate) be damned.

Ross DeAeth, Lexington