Letters to the Editor: Finding hope for the future on a plane to Lexington

Hope for the future

I was in the Minneapolis airport recently waiting for my flight back to Lexington after burying my sister. I was feeling somber, reflecting on the week and knowing I would be coming back to my wife, who has had Alzheimer’s disease for the last 10 years.

Then a little girl hopped on the seat next to me, greeting me with a bright smile. She told me she liked my ring. I told her it was a graduation ring from many years back. I asked if she was returning to Lexington, and she said yes, along with her three sisters and one brother, all of whom attend Sayre School.

I told her I was returning to Lexington following my sister’s funeral. Her bright eyes looked at me, and she said how sorry she was about my sister; then the remaining family expressed their sympathy. I introduced them to young man who was an Army Ranger from Pulaski County. They all thanked him for his service.

After we boarded, I reflected on the past few minutes and suddenly my perspective changed. If this family represents our future, we are in good hands. My compliments to the parents for raising a beautiful family.

Ron Borkowski, Lexington

Protect detained children too

The recent flurry by various Republican-controlled state legislatures enacting so-called heart-beat legislation restricting when an abortion may occur poses numerous questions. The first is the sincerity of those legislatures, because the earliest gestational age when a fetus is viable to survive outside the womb is 22 weeks, not six or eight weeks.

These legislatures want to protect unborn children yet there are hundreds, if not thousands, of children in detention centers suffering cruelty daily .These same legislatures, not to mention pro-life clergy and pro-life organizations, remain silent. It was easy to dismiss conditions of these detention centers as liberal Democrats complaining to embarrass the Trump administration, but now his own administration has published pictures and issued a report documenting the unspeakable conditions of these centers. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General has published its report which confirms the horrors children, at the hands of our government, live in daily.

Let the press in with its cameras to show America the conditions inside these detention centers. Remember, you only cut a man’s tongue out to stop him from talking because you are afraid of what he might say. Here, is the fear what will be seen? James F. Wisniewski, Lexington

Fix root of border crisis

I was appalled with the rest of my community at the conditions we see people enduring in our border centers in the south. This serves as a reminder that the crisis we face at the border begins long before migrants arrive. El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are suffering from economic instability and skyrocketing violence that are pushing its citizens and their children out of their lifelong homes. Until we provide adequate aid to these countries, we are responsible for the conditions these migrants are desperate to escape.

I have urged our senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, as well as my own representative, Andy Barr, to acknowledge the issue at the border and do more to mend the underlying cause of the current surge in migrants and asylum-seekers from Central America. This is the type of issue constituents must vocalize their support for, as mending harsh conditions is done through thorough and efficient legislation.

I hope our legislators hear our request for their support in this fight to end the crisis at the border.

Victoria Bond, Lexington, political affairs intern at The Borgen Project

No to dictatorship

Our president, Donald Trump, is telling us in a very plain way that he never plans to leave the office of the president of the United States of America. By consulting with dictators, he is pulling the wool over the eyes of his party.

I wonder if America wants to be run like Russia or the other dictatorships he’s been finding so dear to him. Vote while you can.

Alice Brady, Lexington