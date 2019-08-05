‘Don’t wait for the next wake-up call.’ Letters to the Editor on gun violence.

Crowd chants ‘do something’ at Ohio governor during Dayton vigil A crowd gathered for a vigil to honor nine people killed and others wounded in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, with some chanting “Do something” as Governor Mike DeWine took to the stage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd gathered for a vigil to honor nine people killed and others wounded in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, with some chanting “Do something” as Governor Mike DeWine took to the stage.

Elected officials the real cowards

When the president calls the shooters in the recent events “cowards” he is forgetting who the real cowards are. The real cowards are our elected officials who do not have the guts to stand up to the National Rifle Association. They refuse to because the NRA allows them to maintain their cushy lifestyles. We do not need prayers and thoughts to end this; we need action. The hatred that is at the root of these events comes directly from the current administration which promotes hatred in every tweet and speech. I love my country and it has always been great — we did not need to “Make America Great Again”. The only thing that MAGA has done is to divide our populace and make it politically correct to hate.

Sara Wellnitz, Lexington

Take action now

This past weekend, we traveled to Washington D.C. with a delegation of concerned volunteers from Kentucky to meet with 2,000 of our fellow Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America leaders to learn more about how to prevent gun violence in our communities. Kentucky volunteers came from Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Frankfort, and other locations.

We were together when we heard about yet more horrifying shootings, this time in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Yet more communities have been traumatized by gun violence. We must act.

There is so much more we can do to keep our families safe. We need our senators in D.C. to vote to require a background check on all gun sales. The House of Representatives has already passed a background check bill. Join Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action and ask Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul to demand action, too. To be connected with your senators, text CHECKS to 644-33.

As a Kentucky mom, a Kentucky student, and a Kentucky survivor, we care deeply about the safety of our friends, families, and fellow Kentuckians, and we urge you to act in this life-and-death issue. Don’t wait for the next wake-up call.

Julia Finch, Lexington; Emma Vonder Haar, Louisville; Haley Rinehart, Bowling Green

White nationalism thriving

The drumbeats of white nationalism, encouraged and celebrated by President Donald Trump, have led to two more mass shootings in our nation, leaving at least 29 dead and many more wounded. Trump’s pro-white supporters, including the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party, are nothing more or less than terrorists. These two groups in particular have always been terrorist organizations and should be officially designated as such and dealt with as such. The Republican Party has long harbored these evil people, at least since the beginning of the 20th century. Now the Senate, the White House and the Supreme Court are under the direct influence and control of white nationalists. Our democracy is not entirely dead, but is quickly disintegrating and is threatened by Russia and the white supremacists who are only interested in enriching themselves.

Stephen Howell, Lexington

Is this what we support?

President Donald Trump has in recent days, as in previous days, intensely and continually attacked people of color. From the beginning with Trump’s racist attacks on Hispanics to his most recent attacks on U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and even the predominantly African-American city of Baltimore, Trump has spewed forth vile racism. There can be no doubt that Trump is a racist, and proud to be a racist.

So, who are we, we the people of the United States of America? Do we support a proud, devout racist as president of the United States? If we do, what does that say about us? As we move forward toward the election year of 2020 we have been called to task. And by we, I am primarily referring to white people. I am a 63-year-old white man. I am ashamed of the United States for electing a racist as our president. I am ashamed of being part of a country that elected Trump. So how do I deal with my shame? I do everything in my power to remove Trump and his Republican Party supporters from power. I will be supporting and voting for all Democratic candidates, from local to national candidates.

Phil Greer, Frankfort