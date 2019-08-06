Letters: Thank heavens UK is saving the ‘great unwashed’ from alcohol at games.

Why UK decided against alcohol sales at athletic events Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talks about the school’s decision not to sell alcohol in general seating areas during athletic events. The SEC has lifted its ban on such sales by member schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talks about the school’s decision not to sell alcohol in general seating areas during athletic events. The SEC has lifted its ban on such sales by member schools.

Game-day alcohol

I am gratified to see that the University of Kentucky decided not to sell alcohol at their venues this year. What a relief. Had they allowed it, the money flowing in would have been a real problem.

Days of productive time would have been wasted trying to figure out how to spend it: a contract extension for Coach John Calipari until the year 2300? Rubber ear plugs for the unfortunate freshmen that are living six-deep in closets? More money for UK President Eli Capilouto to keep him in skin moisturizers and help him keep UK firmly ensconced as a “top 150th college?”

The great unwashed in the stadium and at basketball games have been spared the responsibility of decision when it comes to adult beverages, but the high-flying box owners have not.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Now, I know that nothing goes with UK donation check writing quite like a slug of Pappy Van Winkle, but I wonder why rich people are allowed booze during a game, but not your average UK fan.

To paraphrase the book Animal Farm: “We are all equal, but the richer ones of us can have a beer at Rupp.”

Kevin Garrison, Lexington

He shudders to think

Good God Almighty, who knows what would happen if that uneducated, hillbilly crowd from Eastern Kentucky has access to alcohol on game day — fightin ’, shootin’, whoopin’ and hollerin’... . We cannot have that. Thank you, UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart, for protecting us from that rabble.

William Elam, Lexington

Mining misunderstanding

We Kentuckians were so happy when President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell assured us that mining was coming back. We just misunderstood that they meant the mining industry and its owners, not the people working in the mines. The Blackjewel fiasco demonstrates just how unbalanced the situation is: The miners have not been paid for the work they did but the owners have received an $8 million loan.

Also, the owners were non-compliant in not having a bond that would have guaranteed wages for the workers. The reason they were able to operate without that bond is that there is no regulation in place for its enforcement.The current administration feels that deregulation will drive the economy, but I have concerns that it will only damage the health and economic well-being of the American worker.

Virginia Hyman, Lexington

McConnell didn’t save mining

In 1984 when Sen. Mitch McConnell was first elected there were 30,000 coal mining jobs in Eastern Kentucky. In July 2019 there were fewer than 6,000. McConnell was a U.S. senator from Kentucky every minute of every hour of every day of every week of nearly every one of those 40 years. Yet, to hear him tell it, he is a staunch defender of coal jobs, a friend of the coal miners, and he should be thanked and re-elected for all his good work. It was somebody else who allowed those jobs to be taken away. He, McConnell, had nothing to do with it.

Wake up, people.

James R. Porter, Danville

Developer helped community

I know little about the world of housing development discussed in last month’s Herald-Leader articles on the city government’s forgiveness of renegotiated loans to AU Associates and its owner, Holly Weidemann. However, I do know that Fayette County needs more affordable housing and that AU has helped to address that need through the development of several housing projects that offer low-rent, aesthetically pleasing units. In addition, AU has provided rent-free office space in at least one of the projects, Parkside, for nonprofits to deliver services to residents and the community. The services have included support for domestic violence survivors such as advocacy and legal services, as well as supervised child visitation and exchange services. I have witnessed the difference these services have made in the lives of survivors and their families.

Developers would be lined up to create affordable housing and to renovate historic buildings if dealing with federal tax credits and regulations were easy and low risk. They aren’t, which makes AU’s successful development of hundreds of mixed-income units in Lexington all the more impressive. The spending of taxpayer dollars should always be scrutinized, but it’s also important to recognize the contributions AU and Weideman have made to our community.

Teri Faragher, Versailles