Letters to the Editor: Readers debate guns, hate, Trump, McConnell

Hundreds gather for 'Enough is Enough' vigil in Lexington, call for action on gun violence Hundreds gathered in Lexington's Robert F. Stephens Courthouse plaza Thursday night to hold a vigil for the victims of gun violence from two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, this week.

Background checks useless

Background checks for guns won’t do much except make it a little tougher for those who would like to protect their families (and who would protect you if you were ever in that situation). Guns have always been around; these mass shootings are a fairly new thing. The issue is not guns and the process which one has to go through to get one. The issue is the human race.

Background checks won’t stop criminals, just like the current laws don’t stop drug dealers. If the shooters weren’t able to get their guns legally, they would find a way to do so illegally. A man who just shot up a Walmart is not going to let a gun law stop him. It’s obvious that this man has no respect for the law and life, therefore a gun law is not going to do much in protecting people from him. No law and no regulation is going to stop him. The only thing that would is another gun pointed back at him.

The root of the problem is a lack of empathy. Too many people no longer see the value of life. Background checks won’t stop that.

Ellen Wilborn, Lexington

Guns a factor

The shooter in Dayton, Ohio, shot 36 people in 30 seconds. Nine died. We certainly need to study all of the factors which led to this tragedy, because we have much to do to address this horrific problem afflicting America in this time. But there is only one reason this shooter was able to shoot 36 people in 30 seconds: the weapon he used. Mental illness, violent videos, racism, white supremacy, hate — none of these factors enabled him to shoot 36 people in 30 seconds. At least one step forward must address these guns, which in the hands of a shooter can result in such carnage.

Marilyn S. Daniel, Versailles

Texting scarier than weapons

If people are going to continue to espouse gun laws as the answer to mass shootings they should know what they’re talking about. I have read about the Clinton assault weapons ban, how great it was and the need to re-enact it. Anyone with real knowledge about guns will tell you there was no such thing as an end to “assault weapons” during that period. We already have the laws that should stop all violent deaths whether by gun, knife, blunt instrument, etc. That law has been in effect for centuries —— it is unlawful to kill.

Killing is a mental issue. How many people who decide to kill someone stop to think “Oh, I can’t do that, it’s against the law.” Gun owners aren’t some sinister group trying to see how many people they can kill at one time. They are your neighbors, friends and coworkers.

Laws only work on people who aren’t breaking the law to begin with. I’m more worried about being killed by a texting driver than being killed by a gun. And face it — you are too.

William Condra, Lexington

Gun limits repeal

President Donald Trump has opined that mental illness is a major cause of shooting rampages, most recently in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. It is interesting to note that, in February of 2017, Senate Republicans, House Republicans, and Trump – granting a National Rifle Association wish-list item – repealed a law that would have prevented an estimated 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase firearms. But you are still going to vote for Sen. “Moscow Mitch” McConnell and Republicans in general, right?

Michael Kennedy, Lexington

Vote on the bills

To Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Andy Barr: We must immediately have a vote on the U.S. House bills concerning gun laws. No more stalling or obstructing by not bringing the bills to the Senate floor for a vote. Action must be taken. Further lives must not be lost. When people can buy an assault weapon at age 18 but can’t buy an alcoholic drink, that makes a statement. If they can’t be trusted with alcohol, then why would they be allowed to buy assault weapons.

Children are scared to go back to school. They are scared because of active-shooter lockdown drills. These are children, and we adults have completely failed them. They now pay the price for adult inaction. Enough is enough. Pass something to prevent this from happening again.

Karen Branham, Winchester

Actions speak

Sen. Mitch McConnell won’t let the Senate vote on numerous bills passed by the House, including gun control bills. He won’t even let the senators represent the people who elected them.

This year in Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin’s Republicans voted to let people carry concealed weapons without training or permits. They voted for this bill against the opposition of police, school personnel, domestic violence social workers and gun violence victims. To add insult to injury they want to reduce police pay and pension benefits to the very people charged with protecting us against gun violence.

Don’t believe what they say, believe what they do.

Margaret Groves, Frankfort

Trump not a hater

This is in response to an article quoting Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker in the Aug. 5 Herald-Leader as saying that “There is complicity in the president’s hatred that undermines the goodness and the decency of Americans regardless of what party.”

Someone needs to please tell Booker that President Donald Trump has no hate in him. He loves America and loves its people. The only hate comes from Booker’s political party. They are so filled with hate for Trump that they have done absolutely nothing for America since Trump was elected. They spend every minute of their time and effort trying to think of ways to remove him from office. How sad, how sad.

Helen Martin, Richmond

Stem hate tide

Former President Barack Obama could not have made a more clear and conscientious statement in response to the recent domestic terrorist attacks in Texas and Ohio, whereas President Donald Trump has no conscience.

Obama asserted that this is a critical tipping point in determining the character of our country. We must enlist all people of conscience to act with courage to push back this tide of hate and violence that is enabled by the Republican leadership and enacted by their acolytes. What this entails is that all those who currently call themselves Republicans must now take a truly Christian stand (most of them call themselves Christian...) and renounce their membership. Others have taken this courageous step to express their disillusionment with the Trump ideology: George Will, Joe Scarborough, George Conway, Rep. Justin Amash, etc., are fully aware of the destructive nature of Trump’s words and deeds.

And at that time when Trump is safely parked in a prison for the myriad crimes he has committed, then Republicans can reclaim their party by flushing out all the detritus created by Trump, Steve Bannon, Rush Limbaugh, etc.

Sean McElroy, Lexington