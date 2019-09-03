Letters to the Editor: A reminder to drivers from a cyclist. That red light means stop.

New bill requires drivers keep 3 feet away from bicycles Dixie Moore, a bicyclist and an advocate for bicycle safety, explains House Bill 33 which will 'require vehicles overtaking bicycles to pass at a distance of at least three feet' effective this Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dixie Moore, a bicyclist and an advocate for bicycle safety, explains House Bill 33 which will 'require vehicles overtaking bicycles to pass at a distance of at least three feet' effective this Saturday.

Safety first when driving

At 7 a.m. last Saturday I was riding my bicycle in Lexington through the intersection of Lane Allen and Harrodsburg roads, on a green light, when I was very nearly hit by a black SUV making a right turn on a red light. The driver then made a rather wicked left turn into Home Depot, so I assume he or she was in a hurry. Had the driver been a fraction of a second earlier in entering the intersection, neither of us would have reached our destination on time — and we would have been a headline in this newspaper.

I want to remind all drivers that a red light requires them to stop, and turn right only when it is safe for everyone. Pedestrians and bicycles are part of the city, and people’s decisions while driving need to account for this.

Melissa Clarkson, Lexington

GOP’s gun law excuses

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. These words are usually credited to the acclaimed genius Albert Einstein. Republican politicians try to convince their base that “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” That ignores the fact that if those people did not have high-velocity rifles with high-capacity magazines, they couldn’t kill more people with greater damage in a shorter amount of time. These are weapons of war and should be restricted. But our Republican politicians wash, rinse and repeat the same tired slogans about the Second Amendment and the right to own guns. They ignore we have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, rights that those killed by guns are denied. It’s past time to vote out our Republican politicians and elect politicians who’ll pass commonsense gun control legislation (red flag laws, universal background checks, prohibitions on AR-15 type guns and high-capacity magazines).

Sen. Mitch McConnell does not mind being called the “Grim Reaper” when blocking bills in the Senate; will he like “Massacre Mitch”? Vote to ditch him in 2020.

Joe Crouch, Lexington

Trump’s truth hurts

President Donald Trump is no charmer. He calls things as they truly are. He states the truth and frequently the truth hurts. Sanctuary cities are an abomination which refuse to enforce the laws of this country. There are many cities in this country where the streets are filthy and ruled by gangs. The politicians who represent these communities really should “go back,” roll up their sleeves and actually do something.



The Trump vision of this country is spot on. Every criticism he asserts is true. People protest and attempt to discredit him because they recognize what he’s saying is true, and again, in this nation of snowflakes, the truth offends.

I’m not saying Trump doesn’t have his own failings and tall tales, but I’ll take a mostly truthful chump over an eloquent liar any day of the week.

Pat Nussbaum, Nicholasville

Saving planet the bottom line

In 2014, Alison Lundergan Grimes campaigned against Sen. Mitch McConnell by denouncing President Barack Obama’s “reckless EPA regulations.” I voted for her, but I didn’t feel good about it. Other Democrats stayed home.



In 2016, I knew I would vote for any Democrat running against Donald Trump, whose campaign rallies featured chilling chants and empty promises. Hillary Clinton had a reasonable platform, plus years of experience. I voted for her, but I didn’t feel good about it. Other Democrats stayed home.

In 2020, I’ll feel good if I can vote for a Democrat who says that Trump’s “good economy” presidency, with its fossil fuel corporations and off-shore drilling, won’t amount to a hill of beans if we don’t save the planet for the next generation. Trump and McConnell know climate change is not a hoax, but lying about it and demonizing Obama have always worked in their Kentucky elections.

From the book cover of Naomi Klein’s book, This Changes Everything: “Climate change…is a civilizational wake-up call, a powerful message delivered in the language of fires, floods, storms and droughts. Confronting it is no longer about changing the light bulbs. It’s about changing the world — before the world changes so drastically that no one is safe.”

Shirley Baechtold, Richmond