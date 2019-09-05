Letters to the Editor: Lexington, stop griping and count your blessings

City Center illuminates downtown Lexington skyline City Center is one of the first buildings to participate in LexLights!, a new project to light up downtown sponsored by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City Center is one of the first buildings to participate in LexLights!, a new project to light up downtown sponsored by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District.

Drug war a flop





The failure of the “war on drugs” was a sad mistake from the very beginning.

Illegal drugs will be available as long as addicts need to feed habits and greedy, amateur manufacturers and dealers see huge profits to be made.

Police, judicial officials (including lawyers) and politicians will blow their horns about fighting crime for our safety, much like the horn blowers during alcohol’s prohibition.

The victims are at the bottom of the pole, yet the scare tactics will continue. Many of these victims do engage in crime to feed habits. They are also at risk due to deadly or poor quality of drugs purchased.

People should not be used as pawns. Treat drugs as a health issue, not a criminal issue. Treatment and concern before addiction happens is necessary, so we treat people and don’t lock up so many up.

Don Pratt, Lexington

Count our blessings

From the perspective of 96-year-old lawyer and based on people’s perception, one would think that America is a bad place. A handful of residents seem to think Kentucky and Lexington are backward. We gripe about education, our governor, the president and about everything one can think of to criticize.

We have great universities, a fine winning football team, and a basketball team we are proud of and with a possibility of a national title in 2020. The weather was hot but not as hot as many other states and cities. No floods of any great consequences; and unemployment is at a new low.

The medical field is the best with our hospitals getting awards and our doctors paving the way in every possible field.

The citizens of this area are experiencing the best of all amenities. We have anything and everything a human being needs or desires. Sit back, enjoy and be thankful and remember the grass is greener here than anywhere else.

Walter Clay Cox Jr., Lexington

Changes gut species act

The Trump administration has instituted regulations to dramatically weaken the Endangered Species Act — our most effective law for protecting wildlife in danger of extinction. Since President Richard Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including our national symbol, the bald eagle.

But the Trump extinction plan weakens endangered species protections by making it harder to protect species listed as threatened, delaying lifesaving action until a species’ population is so small it may be impossible to save. These new rules also exempt climate change from key parts of the law, making it more difficult to protect the polar bear and many other imperiled species that are impacted by the effects of climate change. Finally, the new rules make it easier for companies to build roads, pipelines, mines, and other industrial projects in habitats essential to imperiled species’ survival.

The Trump plan was drafted by former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, both of whom are tied to industry lobbyists and plagued by ethics scandals. Urge your senators to overturn the Trump Endangered Species Act rules.

Paula Thaxton, Lexington

Answers unearthed

Rep. Andy Barr’s first campaign flyer came in the mail with a generic list of Barr’s priorities including, “Finding solutions to make higher education more affordable and better quality for Kentucky’s 6th District”. The priority list was under a picture of Barr and seven others digging with shovels. I guess he believes the solution is buried somewhere and he can dig it up.

A solution existed 50 years ago when I went to a public state university. Tuition was $100 per semester and the state subsidized most of the university’s cost. Since then the conservative Republican scourge of trickle-down economics has caused a massive shift of wealth away from the welfare of the average citizen to the wealthy few who pay for the reelection of congressmen like Barr.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez know the solution. Have the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes to fund necessities like public education for the middle class. This solution has precedent because that is how public university cost was so low for me 50 years ago. For that to happen conservative Republicans must end their economics con game and rescind tax cuts for the rich.

Kevin Kline, Lexington