Letters to the Editor: Where was Bevin after gas pipeline explosion?

Drone video showing the destruction following a gas line explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky. One person was killed in the blast and several others were injured.







Where was Bevin?

Just a few short weeks ago, Lincoln County witnessed a catastrophic event that will affect our county for many years.

The gas explosion at Moreland cost one life, and several others were injured. Several homes were destroyed, not to mention ruined landscape, frayed nerves, and irretrievable memories.

While this event made national news, did this warrant any recognition or visit from the governor of our Bluegrass State? No.

I quote Gov. Matt Bevin from The Courier-Journal. He called the explosion “heartbreaking” but added that the pipeline industry is “a dangerous business” and “these things happen”. Asked if he planned to visit the scene, Bevin said, “At this moment, I don’t. There’s nothing I can do to help in that situation... The fire’s out. It’s under control.”

I do not think anyone in Lincoln County expected him to come to Lincoln County and bring his water hose to help put out the fire.

However, as the governor of our state, I would think his presence would have gone a long way in showing his compassion for a grieving, hurting community/county.

I hope voters remembers this come November. I assure you, I will.

Scena Ann Petrey, Stanford

Demonstrate ‘trust’





So Republican state Rep. Brandon Reed succeeded in having the sign “In God We Trust” placed in Kentucky public schools. That is the easy part. Now, the more difficult part. He is obligated to describe specific ways students, faculty, administrators, and parents can demonstrate their trust in God. Does having armed guards show a trust in God or in humans and guns? Do lockdowns show a trust in God or in locks?

God said — to paraphrase Amos 5:21 — I, the Lord, hate and despise your religious signs; and Hosea 6:6 — I want you to show love, not signs.

Rather than signs, God wants Christians to demonstrate love to children, immigrants and all people — Christian or not. So list specific acts that demonstrate trust in God and love for his children.

Bob Thurman, Wilmore

9/11 op-ed flawed

It has indeed been nearly 20 years since 9/11 as Prof. George Herring pointed out in a recent opinion piece. That is about the only point he got right. A few of the errors:

He laments how things were so great in the 1990s. He selectively fails to recall genocides like Rwanda, where the lack of a U.S. response from our “lofty international perch” was and continues to be highly criticized as it is estimated that over a million people were murdered.

He fails to recognize that we have not had a single large-scale terrorist attack on U.S. soil in almost 20 years.

He points out that the ongoing wars have exposed our limits. I never met an enemy in combat who thought we had a limit.

Herring omits the introduction of principles of capitalism into Beijing markets having anything to do with China’s economic rise.

He concludes that the world is “much more volatile and dangerous” today. Any Google search will result in evidence that establishes that global violence is at its lowest level in history.

As for the U.S. being weak, and our alliances frayed, I’m wondering where he gets his data.

Tom Krupp, Nicholasville

Thanks, Paul Prather

I love Herald-Leader contributing columnist Paul Prather’s pieces. They are always well-written in many different categories. His Sept. 8 column is no exception and it’s a shame it is not syndicated. He nailed my personal beliefs to a T.

It is implied you can’t be a Christian and not be a Republican. I will agree abortion and LGBT are disgusting issues, but there are other issues just as frustrating to me. If Jesus walked the earth today, his heart would break to see the poor overlooked, the mistreatment of the people trying to get into our country, prejudice alive and well, the environment being destroyed for the sake of cronies’ profits, and ignoring the assault weapon problem because of the power the National Rifle Association has over politicians.

While I’m inclined to view murder as a worse sin than stealing, the Bible states that if you break one commandment, you have broken them all. With that in mind, then all the things I have mentioned would be the same in God’s opinion.

Bob McCormick, Georgetown

It’s not Trump’s fault

I have been a loyal reader of Herald-Leader contributing columnist Paul Prather for many years but no more; it’s obvious that he has become a convert of left-wing foolishness. His explanation as to why younger people have turned against the church, in his Sept. 8 column, is trite and without merit. Following the in-vogue political current of national politics, he blames President Donald Trump in part for the decline of church attendance.

Prather’s use of the term “white” religious groups betrays his lack of objectivity and puts him squarely in the camp of socialists who pollute this country with secular platitudes.

The anti-church bias, and America’s loss of its religious underpinnings, started long before Trump ever entered the White House. But it’s easier to blame the president.

Robert Adams, Lexington













Paper backs bullies

Herald-Leader opinion writer Linda Blackford’s recent column criticizing Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) policies and apparent defense of disorderly conduct by Kentucky Fairness Campaign Director Chris Hartman, who was recently arrested at the KFB’s annual breakfast, is baffling.

It’s not against the law to have conservative values. However, disorderly conduct and menacing is criminal. So I wonder why the Herald-Leader ia siding with bullies.

Blackford labels the KFB’s stances on gay marriage and transgender bathrooms “discrimination” in one breath, then in the next she discriminates against the farmers and the rural constituency whom the KFB represents by implying they should stick to agricultural issues. The KFB advocates on a multitude of issues deemed important by its members.

Blackford asserts that KFB fails to focus on climate change, tariffs, and the burning of the Amazon. However, pages 5 and 19 of the KFB policy papers stakes out its positions on forestry issues. Page 47 states their position on environmental issues, and page 13 calls for fiscal responsibility at all levels of government.

Ironically, the Herald-Leader is siding with bully tactics and incivility — both of which undermine free speech and civil discourse that the news media depends on.

Ben Taylor, Lexington, policy analyst, Commonwealth Policy Center