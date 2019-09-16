Letters: What else has been ‘Sharpied’ to make Trump look better?

President Trump talks about rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Dorian President Donald Trump talks about meeting with NC officials about relief and rebuilding efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian at a rally in Fayetteville, NC Monday night Sept. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump talks about meeting with NC officials about relief and rebuilding efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian at a rally in Fayetteville, NC Monday night Sept. 9, 2019.

White House clueless

After the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) folded under pressure from the White House to change government hurricane information essentially to make the president look good in the eyes of the public, one has to wonder what all else has been changed from fact to “otherwise” to embellish the president’s image. I wonder just how accurate are the government numbers on unemployment, the national debt, inflation, worker safety, healthcare, crime, the environment, immigrant border crossings, etc., or if they have they been “sharpied” to make the president look better.

Now I wonder if the findings published now from Washington are fact, fiction, or something worse. We just don’t know. It’s very sad, indeed; what our government leaders have done to America and our standing in the world as the flag bearer for truth, justice, and democracy. Each new day seems to bring another episode portraying that the occupants of the White House don’t really have much of a clue as to what they are doing even after roughly three years of on-the-job training.

Gene Lockhart, Lexington

2020 census crucial

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. On this day, delegates of the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document and secure the freedoms of Americans then and now.

As far back as 1790, we’ve been counting everyone who lives in this country. We call it the census. America’s founders included the census in the Constitution because they wanted a government that represents all the people.

Article 1, Section 2 mandates that a census occur every 10 years. The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats Kentucky will have in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years and will have an impact on state policy efforts in Frankfort.

An accurate count informs how federal funding gets distributed annually for healthcare, education, emergency management, senior services, transportation, and hundreds of other programs.

In the spring of 2020, everyone in our country will be counted, including everyone living in your household on April 1.

When you receive an invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau, complete the simple questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail. Don’t miss a chance to make a difference.

Start here at www.2020census.gov

State Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles

Standards for horse racing

The Horseracing Integrity Act was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives in March. The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr and would create a national , independent, nonprofit corporation with responsibility for developing and administering an anti-doping and medication control program for the three major groups that participate in horse races. It would also apply to those that are involved in the care, training, and racing of these horses.

The legislation is endorsed by most major groups in the horse industry including race tracks, animal welfare groups, owners and many others. It would place standards for all and basically eliminate regulations state by state, and that is the sticking point. If the medication problem isn’t resolved with the hope the subject will just fade away, the industry will just die and the cause of death will be suicide.

Tom Dixon, Lexington

A presidential ham

I had a strange dream last month. I dreamed that President Donald Trump bought a ham.

Not just any ham, but the winning ham of the Kentucky State Fair, and he paid $4.5 million for it. Sen. Mitch McConnell was in my dream in his shoulder sling, and Gov. Matt Bevin was there as well; he was grinning from ear to ear. I can’t think of anything stranger than Trump contributing $4.5 million dollars to a charity even if it is the charity of his choice.

Ray Tucker, Somerset

McConnell abdicating role

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not bring up any legislation for debate to the floor of the U.S. Senate that he knows President Donald Trump will not sign. In essence, McConnell is abdicating the power of the Senate to the erratic whims of this child-president. McConnell needs to do his job, or voters will elect someone who will.

Bob Sutton, Springfield